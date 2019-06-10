Fruit Chutneys: 5 Recipes To Turn Your Favourite Fruits Into Healthy Dips

Fruit Chutneys: Savour fruits in a new and exciting way

Highlights Fruits are indelible parts of a healthy diet

Fruits can be eaten raw, juiced or even turned into delicious chutneys

Savour fruits in the form of chutneys with parathas or bread toast

Fruits are undeniably one of the best gifts of nature, nutritionally speaking. Fortified with a range of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, as well as beneficial plant compounds, fruits have been revered by humans for their bounty of nutrition. They're also endowed with natural sugars and flavours that we have tried to recreate in numerous other ways. The artificial man-made flavours, however, cannot be compared to the natural aroma and taste of fruits and this is why, we come back to these packets of goodness to make our dishes rich, vibrant and overflowing with flavours. One of the foremost reasons for humans to consume fruits is the sheer amount of nutrition that they bring with them.





Fruits: Epitome Of Nature's Bounty





Haven't we heard the fact that variety and colour is the secret to having a healthy and nutritionally balanced diet countless times? That's because no single fruit or vegetable can give your body all that it needs and everything needs to be complemented with the nutrition in other fresh foods. Fruits epitomise nature's bounty on account of being powerhouses of nutrition. Moreover, the more local and seasonal the fruit that you eat is, the more nutrition it is likely to deliver to your body. Fruits can keep you healthy in numerous ways, from protecting brain and eye health to keeping your heart healthy. One of the best ways to eat fruit is to eat it raw after making sure that it's washed thoroughly.

Also Read: How And Why You Should Stock Up On Stone Fruits This Season





You may also juice your fruits, but that remove the fibre from it to some extent. If you want to sneak in some fruity goodness in delicious ways in your diet, then we have just the thing for you - fruit chutneys! These sweet and tangy dips can be paired with almost anything, from parathas and rotis to toast. They can also be used as delicious spreads for sweet sandwiches or you can add to your morning bowl of oatmeal, as healthy toppings. These chutneys are healthier than store-bought fruit jams and marmalades, which are full of artificial flavours and preservatives.





Also Read: Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?





Fruit Chutneys: Try these 5 delicious and interesting recipes of healthy fruit dips to spruce up your meals:

Have you ever tried chutney made from pomegranate? It's about time you did! This recipe shows you a new way to eat this amazing fruit, which, among other things, is healthy for your digestive system, immunity, heart, as well as skin and hair.





Fruit chutneys: Healthy Pomegranate Chutney

One of the best summer fruits, jamunhas a special place in every desi's heart. Convert this pretty purple fruit into a chutney this summer, with this amazing recipe that is easy to follow and can be attempted at home.





Fruit Chutneys: Jamun chutney

Did you know that guava has more vitamin C than even lemons and oranges? Apart from being rich in this essential vitamin, guavas also contain vitamin A for eye health and good amounts of protein. Turn this superbly nutritious fruit into a chutney with this recipe.





Fruit Chutney: Guava chutney

This traditional desi chutney enjoys a special place in summer menus around the country. Made from raw mango, this 'jam' is spiced with cumin, turmeric and chilli powder. The simplicity of the flavours is what makes this chutney extremely popular with everyone.





Fruit Chutney: Mango chutney or chhunda





Dates, or khajoor, are also used in a number of home remedies. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and calcium, dates are also known for their fibre-content, which may help you lose weight and keep blood sugar levels in control. Enjoy this delicious and healthy dates chutney with parathas to reap the fruit's benefits.





Fruit Chutney: Dates chutney

These chutneys will soon replace your regular store-bough jams! Know of any more fruits that can be converted into delicious chutneys, let us know in the comments below.







