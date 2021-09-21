Think of Goa and the first few things that come to our mind are beautiful beaches, soothing weather, amazing shacks and, of course, never-ending night parties. Goa is one destination in India that has been a traveller's paradise for years. Besides its scenic beauty and breathtaking views, this state is also famous for its culinary offerings. Be it street food, seafood, snacks or even main course meals. Since Goa is located on the west coast of India, along with the shore of the Arabian Sea, its cuisine is hugely dominated by the rich usage of spices, local produce, red meat and seafood. You all must have heard about ever popular and delicious Goan fish curry and prawn curry, but did you know there's an array of other curry recipes which are equally delicious too? From Goan egg curry and fish curry to aloo vindaloo, options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. So, without any further ado, let's get started with these delicious Goan recipes.





Here's A List Of 7 Goan Curries You Can Try At Home:

1. Goan Fish Curry

Let's hit the list with this popular recipe! The tender fish is marinated in zesty lemon juice and cooked in rich masaledar gravy. Pair it up with steamed rice and your quintessential Goan meal is ready to savour! Here's the detailed recipe for Goan fish curry.

2. Goan Egg Curry

We just love how satisfying egg curry is and how easily it can put together a wholesome meal. Since there are so many regional recipes for making egg curry, this particular recipe is an entry to the list that will bring a flavourful twist to your palate just by adding three special ingredients- coconut cream, tamarind and poppy seeds. Find the recipe here.

3. Prawn Ambotik (Goan Prawn Curry)

'Ambot' means 'sour' and 'tik' means 'spicy' - this Portuguese-influenced prawn curry recipe is a perfect blend of both sour and spicy flavours. Serve it with a bowl of steamed rice. Find the recipe here.

4. Aloo Vindaloo

A Goan vegetarian's delight! Goan Aloo Vindaloo is the vegetarian alternative to the classic vindaloo curry. This curry is known for its hot, fiery and spicy burst of flavours that will excite your taste buds and make you salivate. Serve it with chapatis or rice and there you get your authentic vegetarian Goan meal ready. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Chicken Vindaloo

Traditionally, Vindaloo was exclusively associated with pork meat but now you can find chicken, mutton, fish and vegetarian versions of the curry as well. This recipe is made with juicy and succulent pieces of chicken dipped into a super spicy gravy. Click here for the detailed recipe for Chicken Vindaloo.

6. Chicken Xacuti

We have found another chicken curry recipe for you. Made with succulent chicken pieces along with a host of exotic spices and herbs like Kashmiri red chilli, poppy seeds, maize flower and aniseeds, this chicken curry is a must-try! Here's the recipe for you to try at home.

7. Goan Mushroom Curry

We hear you, mushroom lovers! This recipe is a mix of spices, herbs, coconut oil, mushrooms and potatoes that will fire up your palate. And trust us, no mushroom recipe tastes like this one. Click here for the recipe.

Enjoy the flavours of Goan cuisine at home with these delectable recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite. Happy Cooking!





