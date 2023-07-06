I love to host people at home. But sometimes, my time-strapped routine doesn't allow me to cook and present lavish food to impress my guests. But I always have some jugaads up my sleeve to manage something to feed them just in time. My go-to trick is to pair up crackers, pita bread, chips and fresh-cut vegetable sticks with different homemade dips. And these homemade dips are made with a single bowl of hung curd. Smart, right? Without boasting too much (if I haven't already), I'll reveal some quick and easy ways to rustle up refreshing and delicious dips in no more than 5 minutes.

Prep-Ahead: How To Make Hung Curd

Photo Credit: iStock

Even if you have 1-2 hours before your doorbell rings, quickly put a large amount of curd on a strainer place on a deep dish and let the water strain. In the end, you'll get creamy Greek curd to be turned into some fabulous dips. Remember, to be generous with the amount of curd because it will shrink down to half the amount after losing its water content.

Now, you have the bowl of thick-hung curd ready, get started with curating the dips.

Here're 3 Curd-Based Dips You Can Make Easily:

1. Tangy Herb Dip:

In one cup of hung curd, add 1 clove of minced garlic and a few drops of lemon juice. Mix well and then finely chopped coriander leaves. Season with salt, and pepper and stir until well combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning according to your preference.





Serve the tangy herb dip with either vegetable sticks or pita bread. It's an irresistible treat for your taste buds!

2. Creamy Garlic and Onion Dip:

Pair this dip with veggie sticks, potato wedges and more. Photo Credit: iStock

Take one cup of hung curd, add 1 small finely chopped onion, and 2 cloves of garlic that are minced. Add onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to the bowl. If you don't have these, simply add salt and black pepper powder. Stir all the ingredients together until well incorporated, ensuring that the flavours are evenly distributed.





This creamy garlic and onion dip is a versatile option that complements everything from potato wedges to vegetable sticks and crackers. Its rich and savoury taste will make it a hit at any gathering.

3. Veggie Dip

Take a large bowl of curd and add finely chopped onions, diced tomatoes, and chopped cucumber. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and salt. Gently toss all the ingredients together, ensuring that the curd coats the vegetables evenly. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves, which will add a burst of freshness to the flavours. Serve the dip with any ships or nachos.





With just a single bowl of hung curd and a handful of simple ingredients, you too can create a variety of delectable dips that are perfect for any snacking occasion. Whip up these flavourful dips in a mere five minutes. Your taste buds and your guests will thank you!