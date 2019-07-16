Guru Purnima 2019: What Is Charnamrit Or Panchamrit And How To Make Charnamrit (Recipe Inside)

Devotees offer charnamrit to their gurus as prasadam.

Highlights Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay regards and gratitude to our gurus

Many devotees observe fast on Guru Purnima

Panchamrit is a sweet drink made up of five things

Guru Purnima 2019 is being celebrated today all over the country. According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is commemorated on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat. This festival - celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains - marks the goodness of spiritual gurus as devotees thank their gurus and teachers for enlightenment. Much similar to 5th September, which is celebrated as Teacher's Day, Guru Purnima too is celebrated to pay regards and gratitude to our guru and teachers. Guru is a Sanskrit word, which translates to 'one who removes ignorance'. In other words, it is the day to thank our gurus and teachers, who in some way or the other have guided us in more ways than one. Guru is the one who removes all darkness from our lives and leads or guides us to the right path. In other countries like Nepal, this day is celebrated as Teacher's Day.





Guru Purnima 2019 Date And Time: According to Drikpanchang, Guru Purnima 2019 tithi begins at 01:48 am on 16th July, 2019 and ends at 03:07 am on 17th July, 2019.











Guru Purnima 2019: Charnamrit, or Panchamrit, is a sweet drink made up of five things.





Guru Purnima is also marked by Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha. It was Him, who gave His first homily on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. On this day, devotees worship their spiritual gurus and teachers and offer them gifts and prasadam. They visit temples/ashrams/monasteries to seek their blessings. Moreover, many devotees observe fast on Guru Purnima to pay regards to their Guru and offer fresh fruits, halwa, puri, chhole, ladoo, barfi, gulab jamun and curd as prasadam. There is one more thing that people offer to their gurus - charnamrit, also known as panchamrit.





Charnamrit, or Panchamrit, is a sweet drink made up of five things; hence it is called 'Panchamrit'. 'Panch' is a Sanskrit word, which means five and 'amrit' means elixir. Here's how you can make charnamrit or panchamrit at home.





Guru Purnima 2019: How To Make Charnamrit Or Panchamrit At Home:

Ingredients:





Milk - 500 grams

Curd - one cup

Basil leaves - 4

Honey - 1 tsp

Ganga Jal - 2 tsp







You may also add:





Makhane - handful

Raisins - handful

Cardamom - 3-4

Butter - 1 tsp



Method:





Take a vessel, mix all the five ingredients together. Now, if you want, you may add other ingredients.







Happy Guru Purnima!