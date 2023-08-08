As a kid, I used to dread the idea of having lauki in my next meal. Whenever it was cooked at home, I would find excuses not to eat it. And even if I did end up eating it (which was a rare instance), it was never really an enjoyable experience. However, one fine day, my mother cooked it entirely differently, and there has been no looking back ever since. At first, I was a bit hesitant to try it out, but as soon as I took the first bite, I was head over heels in love with it. I have tried lauki sabzi before, but this one was quite unique as it was made using its peels. My mom's love for cooking and food experimentation turned my hatred into love for this veggie. If you too dislike lauki, I assure you that after trying this recipe, your perception will surely change. And if you already love lauki, well, let's just say you'll love it even more now.

About Lauki Ke Patte Ki Sabzi:

Lauki patte ki sabzi is an entirely new way of preparing this vegetable. Most of us discard the peels whenever we're making something from lauki at home, but surprisingly, a sabzi made out of its peels tastes equally good. What I particularly love about it is the element of surprise; it's almost as if you can't even figure out that you're having lauki. And then there is its spicy and flavourful taste, which becomes even more delicious along with the thinly sliced potatoes and onions. The best part is that you can whip up this sabzi in a matter of minutes and don't need a bunch of ingredients to make it. The addition of kasuri methi and amchoor powder further helps enhance its flavour. Try it for yourself, and get ready to be surprised.

Photo Credit: iStock

Lauki Patte Ki Sabzi Recipe: How To Make Lauki Patte Ki Sabzi

To make this sabzi, first we need to peel the lauki. Take its peels and cut them into long, slanting slices. Cut the onion and potato in a similar way and keep them aside. Heat mustard oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame. Add dry coriander (crushed), jeera, rye, and hing. Now, add the onions, chopped green chillies, and ginger. Saute it for a minute or two. Add red chilli powder, haldi, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the sliced lauki peels and potato. Cover the kadhai with a lid and allow the sabzi to cook for a few minutes on a low flame. (This will take around 10-12 minutes.) Once done, garnish with kasuri methi and amchoor powder. Serve hot with roti, rice, and dal.

For the complete recipe for lauki patte ki sabzi, click here.





Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!