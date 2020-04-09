High-Protein Diet: Try This Mushroom Paneer Toast For Your Next Quick Breakfast

Mushroom paneer toast is a delicious yet healthy breakfast option.

Highlights Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day.

A high-protein breakfast will ensure a day full of energy

Here's a quick and easy breakfast recipe that is healthy and delicious

Breakfast is touted to be one of the most important meals of the day. And it should be so, the morning meal we eat comes after a long haul of 8-9 hours of sleep. It is when our body needs fuel for the rest of the day and is considered to be the best time for digestion too. It is often suggested that morning meals should comprise lots of proteins that release energy inside the body. And no, you don't need to prepare a heavy meal to complete your protein needs!





If there's one thing that all of us can prepare at home and does not require too much of cooking is a simple sandwich. Be it midnight hunger pangs, an evening munch, or breakfast in a jiffy - sandwiches can be an easy hack for all of it. And to add that extra dose of high-protein, we've got you a delicious sandwich recipe with the goodness of cottage cheese and mushrooms. Paneer (or cottage cheese) is a dense source of protein. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of cottage cheese contains 11 gm of protein. Besides being a rich source of protein, cottage cheese is one of the best sources of calcium, potassium, magnesium and a decent amount of phosphorus.





Cottage cheese and mushroom toast has a delicious stuffing of spices along with tomatoes, onion, ginger, cottage cheese and mushrooms. Crumbled paneer is sautéed in a pan along with mushrooms and the masala before being stuffed between toasted bread. Mushrooms too have a good amount of protein. According to the USDA, a 100 gm of protein has 3.1 gm protein. Besides protein, this soft and mushy food is packed with iron, magnesium and Vitamins C, D and B-6.





This mushroom and paneer toast is the perfect fix for a quick high-protein breakfast. It is quick, easy, nutritious and simply delicious. Find the recipe of mushroom paneer toast here, try at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







