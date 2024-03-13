Summer is upon us and it's time to look for some refreshing options that can keep us nourished and hydrated in the scorching heat. Anyone who loves yoghurt would agree how delightful raitas could be. For the unversed, raita is an Indian side dish that is prepared with yoghurt along with raw vegetables or fruits. It is usually eaten as a standalone dish or with a main course and provides a refreshing experience. Since it's almost time to take out those tank tops and shrugs and show off, we have prepared a list of 5 easy-to-make raitas that aren't just delicious but can also aid in weight loss. Intrigued? Read on to know more!





Also Read: Pahadi-Style Cucumber Raita Recipe: The Delicious And Effective Way To Shed Kilos

Pineapple cucumber raita is tasty and tangy.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are Easy To Make Raitas For Weight Loss

1. Pineapple Cucumber Raita

If you have a leftover canned fruit cocktail, you can use the pineapple pieces from it to make a delightful raita for yourself. Pineapple is packed with bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and helps reduce inflammation. Cucumber is low in calories and high in water content, for promoting hydration and satiety. To make pineapple cucumber raita, you need yoghurt, diced pineapple, cucumber, chopped coriander leaves, roasted cumin powder and salt. Chill it and enjoy!

2. Watermelon Raita

Watermelon raita is an absolutely tasty choice of raita for weight loss. It is because it's low in calories and fat, making it a perfect guilt-free treat. The watermelon adds a natural sweetness without the need for added sugar. The yoghurt provides protein and probiotics to support digestion and keep you feeling full for a longer period. Plus, it has a high water content that can keep you hydrated. To make watermelon raita, take plain yoghurt and add chopped watermelon and mint leaves to it. Top it with black salt and roasted cumin powder and mix well. Enjoy this refreshing raita at any time of the day!

3. Mango Mint Raita

A refreshing and delightful combination, the Mango mint raita is perfect for weight loss. Mango is packed with vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, which can help in digestion and weight management. Yoghurt is packed with probiotics which can help in smooth digestion while mint leaves can help soothe the stomach. To make this low-calorie raita, take yoghurt and add diced mango, chopped mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, and salt. Mix well so that all the ingredients are combined well and enjoy!

Pomegranate mint raita is easy to make and super delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Pomegranate Mint Raita

Flavourful and nutritious, pomegranate mint raita is a great raita option for weight loss. Pomegranate arils are packed with antioxidants that aid in boosting metabolism and promoting digestion. It is low in calories and fat and provides a satisfyingly sweet and tangy taste without added sugars. The sight of red pomegranate seeds alongside green mint leaves also makes it look visually appealing. To make pomegranate mint raita, mix pomegranate seeds and chopped mint leaves in yoghurt along with salt and spices. This raita can help curb your hunger for a longer period.

5. Apple Pomegranate Raita

Crunchy and juicy, apple pomegranate raita is perfect for summer and super refreshing. Apple is rich in fibre and low in calories which helps in aiding digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness. Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and vitamins which help in weight management and overall health. When combined with the goodness of yoghurt, this combination can help lose those extra kilos. To make apple pomegranate raita, mix chopped apples, pomegranate seeds, and mint leaves in yoghurt along with spices. Refrigerate the yoghurt and serve chilled and fresh!





Also Read: Weight Loss: Try This High-Protein Flaxseed Raita To Boost Digestion





Will you try these raitas at home? Let us know in the comments below.