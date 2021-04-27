We have been introduced to haldi, jeera, dhania, methi and all other spices in our very childhood. Indian cuisine and spices go hand-in-hand. In fact, the balanced play of spices in every desi dish makes it unique and interesting. Besides, spices have also been a part of our traditional medical practice for ages. Each spice is loaded with a pool of nutrients that benefit our overall health and help us nourish from within. But did you know that too much of anything is good for nothing? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to her Instagram handle to explain it more. She penned a note on the benefits, side-effects and usage of spices and titled it, "Spices - the double-edged sword."

She says, "Are spices good? 100%. India was invaded because of its richness of spices. We all know that. But is there something like too much of a good thing? 100% yes. Spices are a prime example of that." According to Rujuta, due to the high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of spices, too much consumption can cause acidity and come in the way of nutrient absorption from food. It may also mess up the hormonal balance, she further states.

So, how should the spices be used? Explaining this, Rujuta states that we must always go by the traditional way of using spices (instead of going by the latest fads like spice pills, spice shots et al). "Use haldi or methi dana in tadka, make flaxseed or curry patta ki chutney, and so on, so that you consume them in the right proportion," she explains.

