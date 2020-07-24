How To Make Anardana Raita For A Sweet And Sour Side Dish To Go With Parathas

Anardana raita recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Raita is a curd-based side dish enjoyed with Indian meals.

Pomegranate or anar can also be used to make anardana raita.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Curd-based raita is enough to level up our Indian meals. Parathas taste all the better when served with a side dish of fresh, sour and flavourful raita. Veg raita, kheera raita, aloo raita, boondi raita and more such varieties of raita can be made to suit our taste preference or as per the paratha we want to pair it with. Raita is mostly spicy, creamy or tarty. But, have you ever tasted fruity raita? If not, then you must give this anardana raita a try.



Curd is said to be good for digestion and is a great source of probiotics. Health experts advise having a bowl of curd every day. But not many people like the taste of plain curd, and that's where raita comes into play. Whipped curd mixed with other foods and spices take the flavour of curd to a whole new level, and nobody can ever deny it. This anardana raita is for people with a sweet tooth and an aversion to sour foods. The sweet taste of pomegranate mutes the tartness of curd and enhances its flavour with its fruitiness.





(Also Read: Mixed Fruit Raita Recipe: Try This Healthy Alternative To Creamy Fruit Bowl)









The combination of pomegranate and curd works like magic in this side dish. Besides curd, anar has its own health benefits to boast of. The low-fat fruit is packed with fibre and vitamin C, bringing its own gut-friendly and immunity-boosting properties to the dish. So, we think we have made it pretty clear that this anardana raita is a must-try, not just for its stellar taste but also for good health.







Here's the step-by-step recipe of anardana raita.



Anardana raita is so easy to make that you won't shirk off putting in a small amount of effort for big gains. You just need 4 ingredients to make this raita - pomegranate, curd, salt and red chilli powder. Whisk the curd and add salt, chilli powder, anar juice and anar pearls. Mix it well, and that's it; you'll get delicious, sweet and sour raita with a pleasant pink hue that you'll love to have with your paratha of the day. Try this recipe of fruity raita and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









