There are days when we just can't decide what we really want to eat. Should it be Indian or Italian? Should it be spicy or cheesy? We say don't waste time hemming and hawing, just head straight to the kitchen to make this unique biryani that will satisfy all your cravings. You must have tried meaty biryani, spicy biryani and even veggie biryani, but would you like to try this cheesy biryani? We are hearing a definite 'yes'. Cheese biryani is something everyone in your family will like and so it's worth a try.





You get almost everything you need in a good meal - cheese, veggies and cashews for crunch, fried onions for a pang of sweetness and whole spices for that electrifying flavour. The combination of cheese and spices is always a winner and we applied it to our beloved biryani to treat ourselves to a unique fusion dish.





Biryani is a very popular meal all over India.

Cheese Biryani Recipe I How To Make Cheese Biryani

The method of making cheese biryani is more-or-less the same as all other biryani recipes. To keep thing authentic, the recipe uses the same 'dum' style (slow cooking) method to infuse deeply the flavours of the spices and veggies in the rice. The recipe uses tomatoes, capsicum and carrots but you can pick your own choice of veggies or stick to just onions and tomatoes. Cashews add that extra crunch and creaminess to the dish and herbs make it super refreshing. There is lots of cheese to level up the dish to its succulent best.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of cheese biryani.





Since this biryani is so easy to make, you can attempt this recipe even on a busy weeknight. A wholesome meal for your entire family will be ready in just 30 minutes!





Do try this unique biryani recipe and let us know how you liked it.