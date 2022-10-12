Biryani is one of the most loved delicacies, not just in India but across the globe. Be it a dinner party or any special gathering, biryani always grabs the spotlight on the dinner table. From the quintessential Awadhi biryani and Hyderabadi biryani to Sindhi biryani, Kolkata biryani and more - these delectable biryani variations make us drool just by the sight of it. They are oozing with flavours and are extremely wholesome. Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious Hyderabadi murgh dum biryani recipe that should definitely be on your to-try list!





As the name suggests, this biryani is cooked dum-style. Chicken is marinated in a host of flavourful masalas and placed at the bottom of a handi. It is then layered with rice and cooked until perfection. Pair it with raita or salan and treat your guests with this scrumptious biryani for your next get-together. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani Recipe: How To Make Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

To begin with the recipe, first, thinly slice the onions, apply salt, and keep them aside for 10 minutes. Squeeze out the water completely and deep-fry them in oil until golden brown. Set these aside on a kitchen absorbent paper. Marinate the chicken with the ingredients mentioned under marination. Keep it covered for 2 hours.





Now, wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 mins. Steep saffron strands in hot milk to extract colour and flavour from it. Prepare a bouquet of the mentioned whole spices in a muslin cloth. Tie it like a small potli. Place the bay leaves on the bottom of an empty handi. Now, place the marinated chicken and ensure that you spread it evenly. For the complete recipe of Hyderabadi murgh dum biryani, click here.







