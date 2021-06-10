Packed with fibre and antioxidants, oats keep you full for a longer time and are a holy grail for weight watchers all over the world. Starting your morning with a warm bowl of oatmeal dalia will not aid in weight loss, but will help in maintaining your blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. The best part about oats is that it pairs well with almost any fruit or nut butter, but just a plain bowl of this porridge will still do wonders for your overall health.

Since the oats in our oatmeal are obviously the star of the show, it is very important to choose your oats to type very carefully. This will help you in measuring out the time you require to cook your oatmeal and its nutrition level. Currently, there are three types of oats in the market:





Quick Oats





These are the most common oats in almost all supermarkets. They generally require lesser cooking time but are highly processed, hence not recommended. But If you are in a rush, quick oats are the way to go.

Old Fashioned/Rolled oats





These oats are significantly less processed and the most highly recommended. They are thicker; hence they take a little longer to cook.





Steel Cut Oats





These are completely unprocessed and whole. Cooking them is a labour of love since they take at least 20 minutes to fully cook.





Now that you have chosen your fighter, it's time to make an oatmeal dalia!





The oatmeal dalia is probably the simplest way to enjoy your oats. All you need are three ingredients and more than half of your work is already done! Well, four if you would love a little bit of sugar in your oatmeal. Most people on a weight loss journey usually skip the sugar.





(Also Read: 7 Interesting Ways To Eat Oats For Breakfast And Rev Up Your Day)





Preparing Oatmeal Dalia:

Start off by roasting your oats on the stove. Keep going till a fragrance emanates.

Add at least 3 cups of water and let it boil while continuously stirring.

Simmer it for a minute or so before adjusting your water quantity according to the consistency you desire.

Add your milk and if required, sugar.

If you would have stirred religiously while the water was boiling, you would be left with a lump-free delicious porridge that is ready to be devoured any minute. The milk and water quantity depend solely on whether you want your oatmeal dalia to be thick or runny. You can even add salt according to taste if you think plain dalia is too boring. Play around with the consistency and the toppings and you will have a signature breakfast meal in no time.





Check out the complete recipe here.