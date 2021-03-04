7 Interesting Ways To Eat Oats For Breakfast And Rev Up Your Day

Oats for breakfast: Here are some recipes you can make with oats.

Highlights Oatmeal is considered to be a healthy breakfast

There are a number of recipes that can be made with it

Here are some easy and interesting recipes with oats

Hate it or love it, you can't ignore the fact that oats or oatmeal makes for a healthy addition to your diet. The healthy whole grain has been around for quite some time, with the world recently waking up to its benefits and nutritive properties. Fibre-rich oats can give a great start to the day - also helping the weight loss journey by helping you stay full for longer. But how many times can you eat the same old bowl of oats every morning? If you are looking for some exciting ways to rev up your breakfast while eating something wholesome, look no further. These interesting and wonderful oats recipes are not just extremely nutritious, but also tempting and delicious.





Here Are 7 Oats Recipes Which You Can Have For Breakfast:

1. Oat Pancakes





Have it plain or add some vegetables to them - these pancakes are a must try! The goodness of oats makes this simple recipe a class apart. Click here for the recipe for oats and vegetable pancake, else, find the recipe of plain oat pancakes here.





(Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats - What's The Difference?)

Oats for breakfast: Make healthy and delicious pancakes with oatmeal.





2. Oats Smoothie





How about gulping down a refreshing smoothie with some wholesome ingredients? Oats smoothies are by far the tastiest way to consume the healthy ingredient. Try this oats mango smoothie recipe at the link here, or else a banana oats smoothie here.





3. Oats Idli





Can you really ever go wrong with soft, steamed idlis? Enriched with the goodness of oats, this idli recipe will soon become your favourite breakfast. Try our wonderful recipe at the link here.





(Also Read: This Oats Roti May Help Manage Sugar Levels (Recipe Inside))





Oats for breakfast: Try these wonderful Oats idlis with our yummy recipe.





4. Oats Uttapam





Where idli goes, how far behind can uttapam really be! A classic South Indian recipe gets a twist of oats in the batter along with the choicest veggies. Here is the instant recipe for you to try.





5. Oatmeal Yogurt





Oatmeal, yogurt, fruit and nuts - it is the unlikely yet delicious combination we didn't know we needed. There is no healthier recipe than this to start your morning with! Click here for the full preparation.





(Also Read: Does Eating Oats For Breakfast Really Help You Lose Weight?)





Oats for breakfast: Oats paired with yogurt and fresh fruits makes for a yummy meal.





6. Oats Waffle





Let's face it, waffles are too tasty to not be had for breakfast. How about making them with oats instead? This yummy waffle recipe is super healthy, and still is a heavenly treat for the taste buds. Try the recipe at the link here.





7. Oats Matar Cheela





Promoted

Desi breakfasts are a class apart, which is why this Oats Matar Cheela is an all-time favourite. Enriched with protein and essential nutrients, the cheela makes for a wholesome breakfast meal. Click here for the full recipe.





Bid farewell to your regular breakfast meal, and try these marvellous oats recipes instead. You will keep coming back to them every now and then - we promise.







