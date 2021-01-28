Indian Cooking Tips: 7 Classic Maharashtrian Recipes To Add To Your Lunch Menu

With its simple yet distinctive flavours, Maharashtrian food has always been a food lover's paradise. Its unique cooking style and usage of local spices and other ingredients have attracted several people from across India. From the basic vada pav and missal pav to the crunchy Bombay duck fry and chicken sukka - this state has varied food options to satisfy every soul. Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians get an extensive variety of food to try! Besides the authentic Marathi cuisine, the food in Maharashtra has also been influenced by several other cultures from across India (and abroad), including Parsi, Goan, Konkani, Gujarati and more. But what strikes a chord with every heart is its simplicity and homely vibe. If you explore Maharashtrian cuisine, you will find food here is more austere than the other regional cuisines. Here we bring you some of our favourite Maharashtrian recipes that can help you put together a wholesome and delicious lunch for your family. Read on.





Here Are 7 Classic Maharashtrian Dishes (With Recipes) For You:

Maharashtrian Kadhi

Kadhi is one popular dish across India. When paired with rice and achar, it makes for a soul-soothing lunch for all. However, kadhi tastes different and unique in every region. In Maharashtra, kadhi has a slightly thicker consistency and tastes less tangy, compared to the North Indian one. It also doesn't include the besan ke pakode in the dish. Click here for the recipe.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Delicious Tamatar Kadhi At Home (Recipe Video Inside)





Kolhapuri Vegetables

A potpourri of flavours, Kolhapuri vegetables is a must-try for all. It is basically a mishmash of local spices and seasonal vegetables. And what makes it stand out in the lot is the fact that you can include any vegetable of your choice to whip up this dish. All you need to do is flavour those vegetables with strong spices, curd, coconut et al. Click here for the recipe.





Varan Bhaat

Dal holds a constant place in every regional cuisine. But thanks to its unique tadka, you will find dal tastes different in every state. Here we bring a toor dal recipe that is prepared using a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves and a hint of coconut. It tastes the best with steamed rice. Click here for the recipe.





Aamti

Another Maharashtrian dal recipe, aamti is prepared using yell gram dal. Here, we use a tadka of chillies, garam masala, curry leaves and mustard seeds. This recipe also includes a generous amount of goda masala or pav bhaji masala in it. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Maharashtrian Puran Poli At Home





Vangi Bhaat

'Vangi' in Marathi stands for brinjal. Brinjal is extensively used in several recipes in Maharashtrian cuisine. One such dish is vangi bhaat. It is basically a one-pot rice preparation that includes brinjal, coconut, ghee, cashew nuts and some basic spices. Click here for the recipe.





Mutton Rassa

Besides its varied veg dishes, Maharashtrian food culture is also known to include a good amount of non-veg ingredients. Here's our favourite mutton recipe (mutton rassa) that includes chunky, juicy meat dunked in a fiery and spicy curry. You can enjoy this dish both with roti and rice. Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

Kolhapuri Fish

We also got a fish recipe for all you fish-lovers. Shallow fried fish cooked in a spicy masala mix- this dish is just irresistible. Pair it with steamed rice and enjoy a lavish meal. Click here for the recipe.





Do let us know your favourite Maharashtrian recipe in the comments section below.







