Indian Cooking Tips: Give Your Classic Samosa A Healthy Spin By Baking It (Recipe Inside)

If there's one street food from India that is popular all over the country, it has to be the crispy samosa. The mere mention of it is enough for anyone to crave one at any time. That is exactly why one can find samosa in every nook and corner of India. From evening tea-time snacks to a dinner party appetiser, samosa takes over the table like nothing else. The crispy, deep-fried outer layer of maida stuffed with a mouth-watering mix of spices, potato and peas, served with sweet chutney, is a drool-worthy experience! No wonder it has been served to dignitaries from around the world, including the U.S President Donald Trump. And guess what, there's a special day dedicated to samosa - 'World Samosa Day' on September 5!





But even though the traditional samosa is loved across the world, there have been many variations to the original stuffing of aloo. From mushroom stuffing to noodle samosa to even chocolate, samosa has seen it all. But what if you could give your samosa a healthier, high-protein spin? Yes, that's possible!





Baked paneer samosa is a stellar dish to try at home when bored from the good old aloo samosa! In the recipe, crushed paneer is combined with onion, peas, ginger and garlic paste, red chilli powder, and salt. The mix is stuffed into samosa cones and sealed. You can make the base of samosa cones with refined flour or atta. The cones are then baked to perfection for about 30 minutes and served with mint chutney. Yes, it is that easy to make guilt-free samosas at home! Make sure to keep checking and rotating the samosa from side to side. You can also make the mint (pudina) chutney at home with this quick and easy recipe here.





These baked samosas are equally crispy and delicious like the deep-fried ones but sans the oil! Let these be your next evening binge with the family at home along with a piping hot cup of chai.





Find the recipe of baked paneer samosa here. Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







