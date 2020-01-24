Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Crispy Sabudana Vada, Three Yummy Ways (Recipe Video Inside) 

Highlights One evening snack we can have with our without chai is a sabudana vada

India loves vada! Perhaps that is why we have so many kinds of vadas in this country. Medu vada, chana vada, aloo vada, kalmi vada - the list is fairly diverse and so incredibly versatile that you cannot call it just another Indian fritter. Vadas can be relished at any point of the day, but we mostly like to consume it during evenings, with our hot cup of chai. One such evening snack we can have with our without our chai is a sabudana vada. A deep-fried snack made with tapioca pearls and spices. The crunchy and firm vada makes an excellent pair with tamarind or pudina chutney. Satvik versions of the snack are also immensely popular around Navratri.





This recipe of sabudana vada by YouTuber and blogger Parul will help you make the popular snack at home in a jiffy. Tapioca is a starch extracted from the storage roots of the cassava plant. It is an immensely popular ingredient in south India. Restaurants across the country are exploring with the spongy granules and coming up with a variety of unique desserts and dishes. For the recipe posted on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' you would need soaked sabudana. Make sure you soak them for 2-3 hours. You would also need some mashed potatoes, green chillies, ginger, cumin, black pepper powder, rock salt, coriander leaves. Roasted peanut powder lends beautiful texture to the vada, and is also the secret ingredient of the blockbuster recipe.

