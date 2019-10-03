Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Instant Rava Vada At Home (Watch Recipe Video) 

SEARCH
Vada, alongside Idli, is one of the most popular South Indian snacks of all time.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 03, 2019 17:03 IST

Suji or rava is an intrinsic part of Indian cooking

No matter how determined you are to follow a healthy diet, it is tough to resist soft and crunchy vadas smeared in sambhar, with coconut and tomato chutney on the side. The South-Indian classic has fans across home and abroad. In fact, vada, alongside Idli, is one of the most popular South Indian snacks of all time. You can have it for breakfast or in evening with your piping hot cup of tea. However, making it at home may prove to be a slightly tedious task. But what if we tell you that we know a way that can help you make crunchy rava vada at home, that too in less than 30 minutes! Yes, you heard us!

This recipe posted by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', is a saviour on days when you have guests over, or when you are heading for a potluck/picnic. You can also pack these vadas for tiffin and surprise your colleagues. Suji or rava is an intrinsic part of Indian cooking. Rava adds a delectable crunch to all delicacies. To make this instant rava vada mix, you would need suji or semolina, curd, ginger, green chili, fresh coconut, fresh coriander, finely diced onion, curry leaves, baking soda, cumin seeds, salt and oil. This amazing vada is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike.

Here's the recipe video of instant rava vada. Let us know how you like it in the comments section below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

