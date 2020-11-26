Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Khatkhate: A Konkani Curry Made Without A Drop Of Oil

The recipe of khatkhata uses a special Konkani spice called Tirphal that gives it a unique flavour.

Indian cuisine never fails to amaze us. We can never get over the roti, sabzis and dals, but if you go beyond the usual, there are countless hidden regional gems in the cuisine that you can try. The coastal region of the west and south India has many delectable delicacies that have not got enough limelight. The Konkan region of Maharashtra boasts of multiple rich curries and stews that are not just delicious but also extremely healthy.





Khatkhate is a lesser-known gem from the Konkan region that is made using toor dal, green peas, coconut and a bunch of other vegetables, which are simmered together with a paste of exotic spices. And the best part is that all this is cooked together without even a drop of oil! A popular stew in Goa, khatkhate is also prepared on special occasions, including pujas and weddings.





A warm and comforting stew can work wonders in winters.

Generally, Khatkhate is made with at least a mix of five vegetables that you can choose according to availability and choice. And what makes this stew different from others is the extensive use of a spice that is very common to Konkani cuisine- Tirphal or Sichuan pepper. Also known as teppal, this spice is used in many non-vegetarian dishes, especially fish since it lends a very strong aroma and a tingling, lemon-y flavour that makes a dish unique.

Khatkhate is a high-protein vegetarian stew is perfect to try during the winter season along with a bowl of rice with dollops of ghee on top since it is otherwise free of oil. Add as many veggies as you wish to from sweet potato, carrot or radish to make it as wholesome as you want! All you need do is soak the dal, cook with peas and water covered and then simmer with veggies until tender and saute with the spice paste. Tirphal is added in the last right before serving hot!





Find the full recipe of Khatkhata here.





Try it at home over the weekend and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







