It's International Waffle Day today. Every year, on March 25, waffle lovers celebrate this classic food. And why not? Thick, fluffy and crunchy with deep pockets for holding gooey syrup or butter, waffles can be a standout on most tables. While the plain ones are comforting and filling, adding a few toppings can take them to a mind-blowing level. Think fruits such as banana and berries, chocolate sauce or even egg, bacon and chicken. Basically, there's no limitation to the kind of flavours you can create.





Waffles are so versatile that they can be topped off with anything sweet or savoury; it just depends on your imagination, or what you are craving. So, without much ado, let's get down to some of the most popular toppings to make that waffle fancy and delish.





Waffle Day: Celebrate with some yummy and unique waffles.

Here Are 7 Delicious Ways To Top Off Your Waffles:

Made with whole-wheat flour and eggs, these light and crispy rhubarb waffles are topped with a sweet and tangy rhubarb sauce and maple syrup. If you have any leftover sauce, sprinkle it over a scoop of frozen yoghurt. So, get ready to indulge in these delectable waffles. The cooking time is approximately 40 minutes.

If you are wondering whether chicken and waffles go together, the answer is yes! Chicken and waffles is a classic soul food meal. It's perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner. You can also add some bacon as topping along with the chicken pieces





Who thought chicken could be a great topping for waffles?

Start your day with everyone's favourite breakfast - waffles with a twist of coffee. The best part about this is that it can be served both as a breakfast and as dessert. After your waffles are ready, for the topping drizzle some hot toffee sauce, generously scoop the coffee ice cream, and sprinkle the hazelnuts. Finally, crumble the granola bar and place it above the ice cream.

Yes, you read that right. This ham and cheese waffle is perhaps one of the best brunch foods. Pour some syrup on top for some sweetness. The sweet and salty contrast - the delicious ham and cheese against the sweet syrup - makes it a great breakfast option for busy mornings on the go or for a lazy weekend brunch.

So, what's the big deal about eggs and waffles? First, there is a gooey egg as a topping, followed by waffles and syrup. You've got sweet as well as savoury flavours on one platter. This dish is a flavour explosion.

So, what is a waffle cake? Well, to put it simply, it's something that consists of layers of freshly made waffles topped with a decadent cream cheese spread. The process is repeated to create a cake that is lip-smacking. The waffles' crunchy, corrugated texture adds a whole new dimension to the cake.





The goodness of waffles in an avatar we all love - cake!

Make a one-of-a-kind breakfast. Grab a waffle iron to make this scrumptious breakfast treat. These waffles are an amazing way to serve the morning staple, topped with slices of smoked trout, a dollop of creme fraiche and roe, and lemon wedges on the side.

Happy International Waffle Day!