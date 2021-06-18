As the covid-19 pandemic has hit us globally, many people are working from home and are complaining about their weight gain. In these times of crises, we all have come to realise how important health and fitness is. As now we make ourselves aware of healthy eating and lifestyle, many across the globe have started to practice yoga as well. If you practice yoga or have started to practice it, you should know it could improve your strength, flexibility, improve heart health, relax your mind, reduce stress and anxiety, and alleviate your mood and energy. With these benefits, adopting yoga in your daily life has become a must. But are you confused about what to eat, especially after your yoga session? If yes, then you have come to the right place.





Health Benefits Of Yoga

1. Weight loss:





Practicing yoga every day helps burn calories, and yoga practitioners are known to be mindful eaters that help them lose weight.





2. Lowers Blood Pressure:





Yoga may lead to better blood circulation and oxygenation that helps lower blood pressure.

3. Builds Immunity:





Yoga practice has been linked to improved immune systems. One can try several asanas to strengthen their immunity.





4. Reduces Stress:





Yoga practice improves concentration and attention by this one can learn to manage their stress as well.





5. Reduces Cholesterol:





As it helps increase blood circulation and burn fat, yoga can be beneficial for lowering cholesterol.

Benefits of doing Yoga

Here we have low calories recipes that will help you maintain your body and health. Eating low calorie nutritious foods will help you manage your weight while you keep your yoga sessions keep going.

International Yoga Day 2021: Here Are 5 Low-Calorie Foods For You To Try After Your Yoga Session:

1. Spinach Juice:





We know that you might shrug on the name of a spinach juice, but this one drink can be highly nutritious. Spinach is known to have many nutrients and it can also help improve heart health, reduce weight, hypertension, and keep your body relaxed. For the recipe for healthy spinach juice, click here.

This one drink can be highly nutritious

2. Raw Papaya Salad:





This salad has many benefits. It is not only delicious and easy to make but also super healthy to have. Raw papaya is known to improve heart health, digestion, fight inflammation and promotes healthy skin. Add this to your diet, and it will surely be beneficial. For the recipe for raw papaya salad, click here.

This salad has many benefits.

3. Cabbage Rolls:





These rolls are delicious and could be a new addition to your menu. You can steam them or bake them both ways, and it will taste yummy. Cabbages are packed with vitamin C and can improve digestion, reduce blood pressure, keep your heart healthy and are super easy to add to your diet. To make cabbage rolls, see the full recipe here.

These rolls are delicious and could be a new addition to your menu.

4. Dhoklas:





This popular Gujarati snack can do wonders if you are trying to lose weight and maintain your calorie count. Dhoklas are scrumptious and low in calories. The soft and spongy snack just melts in your mouth and gives a good flavour. For the full recipe, click here.

5. Oats Chilla





If you are also bored of your regular boiled oats, then it's time to switch to oats chilla. This recipe is super easy to make, and you can load this chilla with your favourite veggies. To see the recipe click here.





Except these tasty recipes, you can also have certain fruits that can help you to stay energized and maintain your weight.





Here Are 5 Fruits that You Can Eat

1. Apples:





They are rich in soluble fibres that slowly release sugar in the body.





2. Watermelon:





According to USDA, 100 grams of watermelon has 30 calories, and the fruit itself is just 95% water!





3. Banana:





They are an excellent resource of easily digestible carbs that can help you re-energize after an exercise.





4. Orange:





They are high in water content and have a good amount of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and other micronutrients, making them a great fruit to eat after yoga to replenish lost energy and minerals.





5. Pineapple:





This tangy fruit is known to be high in water content and can help to keep your body hydrated.

Some fruits to try on your diet

Try out these foods after your yoga session, and let us know how was it beneficial for you!



