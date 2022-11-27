How do you like to spend your Sundays? Perhaps, gorging your favourite food items and chilling at home. Well, it seems like Karisma Kapoor does agree with the idea of spending the weekend. After all, her Instagram Stories proved that she had a good day. Why? What's so special about it? Karisma gorged on mouth-watering homemade biryani today. The sumptuous delicacy cooked with a bunch of homely spices and tender meat chunks looked absolutely delightful. However, the spicy rice dish is not the only thing in her Stories. The delicacy is accompanied by flavourful raita as well, in another bowl. Karisma wrote, "Homemade biryani," with an orange heart emoji. She also added the hashtag "lolo loves." She added the tag "Sunday."

Like Karisma Kapoor, if you are also looking forward to bingeing on biryani, do go through the recipes below. This time, make a good biryani at home and pair it with heavenly raita on the side. Check the recipes out.

Here're 5 Biryani Options For You:

Chicken dum biryani

Let us kickstart the list with this authentic recipe. Chicken dum biryani is sure to make your day. This aromatic Mughlai dish is easy-to-make and tastes excellent. You can enjoy it with some flavourful salan or raita for a complete meal experience. Recipe inside.

Cucumber and spinach raita

Looking for a perfect raita that will go well with your biryani? Your search ends here. This tasty cucumber and spinach raita can add more taste to your meals. It's flavourful and carries perfect quantities of cucumber and spinach in it. Check it out.

Sindhi dum biryani

Do you know that biryani can be made in just fifteen minutes? Let us introduce this delectable recipe to you. This is one of the most preferred dishes in Sindhi cuisine. Chicken pieces, along with vegetables and a bunch of other spices, go well with the basmati rice.

Lauki raita

You don't like lauki? Try savouring it in the form of raita. Also, both lauki and curd are cooling agents, so this dish is a clear win-win. To enjoy this in the best way possible, have it with drool-worthy biryani, sauteed vegetables and a nice dal tadka on the side. Here is the recipe.

Hyderabadi biryani

A list of biryani recipes can't be completed without this one. Don't you agree? In this recipe, half-boiled rice is layered with fried onions, and cooked mutton. It is prepared in the traditional dum-style method. The recipe is here.

If you love biryani, do try the recipes at home and you'll not regret it.