If there is one time of the day that we eagerly wait for, it is the evening. The time between 4 and 6 p.m. is the most exciting, as this is when our crispy and greasy snack cravings start to kick in. And it goes without saying that a cup of kadak chai is a must along with them. Now, of course, there are some all-time favourite evening snacks that we can always opt for, with pakodas and samosas being the most preferred options. However, having them on a regular basis can get a bit boring, don't you agree? Sometimes, our taste buds crave something unique, and we find ourselves hunting for recipes to satisfy these cravings. Are you too looking for such interesting snack ideas? Let's put an end to your search here with this mouth-watering keerai vadai recipe from South India.

What Is Keerai Vadai?

Keerai vadai is made using a combination of chana dal, toor dal, spinach leaves, and a pool of flavorful spices. It's similar to paruppu vadai, another popular South Indian snack, but with lots of green instead. It has an irresistibly crispy texture and is sure to impress with its flavour profile. The addition of spinach and curry leaves is what sets this vada apart from all the other varieties. Pair it with spicy chutney to relish its taste. Keerai vadai makes for a delightful snack to prepare for tea time and will be a good change from the regular pakodas and samosas.

How To Make Keerai Vadai | Keerai Vadai Recipe:

To begin with, mix the chana dal and toor dal and soak them in water for around an hour. Once done, drain the water and keep the dal mixture aside for another hour. Now, take 1/3 of the mixture and add it to a mixer grinder along with green chillies, ginger, saunf, coriander leaves, and salt. Grind the mixture coarsely, and then transfer it to a bowl. Grind the remaining dal mixture and add it to the one we just prepared. There's no need to add water, as we want to keep the mixture coarse. Next, add chopped spinach and curry leaves to the bowl and mix well. Wet your palms and form small balls of the mixture to make vadas. Heat oil in a kadai set on a low-medium flame and gently add the vadas. Make sure to add them in batches to prevent overcrowding. Deep-fry them until they become crispy and turn golden brown in colour. Transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper, and serve hot! Keerai Vadai is ready to be relished.

Try this scrumptious snack for tea time and let us know how you liked it.