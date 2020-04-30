Lockdown Recipe: How To Make Keto-Friendly Egg-Cheese Bites For Quick Morning Breakfast

While egg white boasts of high protein-content, the yolk contains good amount of fat

Due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 threats, there has been many changes in our lifestyle. From going out for work to exercising - almost everything has taken a backseat for most of us. It is rather the sinful indulgence that has become our new love. Most of us, now-a-days, are spending lot of time in kitchens trying to create different lip-smacking dishes. With an easy access to kitchen during lockdown we may find ourselves putting on a few pounds.





In that case, here's what we may try to do to avoid putting on weight. Change in diet along with light exercise at home. Speaking about diet, ketogenic diet has always been a popular choice for weight loss. This low-carb, high-fat diet makes the body efficient in burning fat for energy, resulting in weight loss. But in this lockdown situation, the greatest struggle is to get adequate supply of ration to follow a particular diet religiously.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you a quick and easy recipe that will not only need very basic ingredients, but also can work as a quick and tasty breakfast for you. It is a simple egg-cheese bite. Both egg and cheese are important part of keto-diet regime. While egg white boasts of high protein-content, the yolk contains good amount of fat and also vital nutrients like vitamins A, D, E, K, B12, folate, etc. Cheese is low in carb and high in fat, making it a perfect fit for keto diet.

Keto Diet: Here's The Recipe For Quick And Easy Keto-Friendly Egg Cheese Bites:

Ingredients:

Eggs- 4





Cheese- 1 cube





Black pepper- as per taste





Roasted jeera powder- 1 teaspoon





Black salt- as per taste





Preparation:

Boil the eggs for at least 10 minutes.





Once boiled, put them in chilled water.





Peel the outer shell of the hard boiled eggs once they cool down.





Cut each egg into four pieces.





Spread the grated cheese on the egg slices.





Put the eggs in microwave for 30 seconds, just to melt the cheese a little.





Sprinkle black pepper, roasted jeera powder and black salt.





The egg-cheese bites are ready to be served.





These keto-friendly egg-cheese bites can be a perfect breakfast recipe during a busy work-from-home morning.





