Eggs have been a constant on our breakfast tables. Whether they are boiled, poached, or scrambled, they are loved in all their forms and textures. What we find extremely fascinating about eggs is the versatility. You can experiment with eggs in numerous ways and create unique recipes every single time. One such example is Korean omelette rolls. This dish gives a fun twist to the classic omelette and is something that all egg lovers must try. They are super easy to make and can be prepared in just a few minutes. They will surely brighten your breakfast tables and be a hit with your family. Intrigued to know more about them? Read on!

Photo Credit: Istock

What Makes Korean Omelette Rolls So Unique?

Korean omelette rolls, also known as Gyeran Mari, are a staple in Korean cuisine. The dish features a rolled omelette that is cut into tiny bite-size pieces. The egg is whisked with onions, carrots, and milk and seasoned with salt and pepper. While this recipe includes vegetarian ingredients, you can even add meat to it. The fact that these omelette rolls are so tiny in shape is what makes them so unique. They are quite flavourful as well and ideal to enjoy for breakfast or pack in your kids' lunch box.

What To Serve With Korean Omelette Rolls?

Korean omelette rolls taste good on their own. However, if you wish to pair them with something, toasted bread slices are an ideal option. You can even savour these rolls with tomato ketchup or any other dip of your choice. Additionally, you can pair them with a bowl of piping hot soup to put together a wholesome meal.

Korean Omelette Rolls Recipe | How To Make Korean Omelette Rolls

To make Korean omelette rolls, you just need a handful of ingredients and 15 minutes of your time. Start by beating the eggs with chopped onions, carrots, and milk. Add salt and black pepper to taste, and whisk again. Heat some oil on a pan set on a low-medium flame and pour half of the whisked egg mixture on it. Let it cook for a few seconds, or until slightly firm. Next, gently roll the egg with the help of a spatula into the middle of the pan. You may need to drizzle some more oil on the pan at this stage. Pull the rolled egg mixture to the side and pour in some more mixture. Pull it to the side again and repeat the process with the remaining mixture. Once done, transfer it to a plate and slice it into bite-sized rolls. Your Korean omelette rolls are ready to be savoured!

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Make them for your next breakfast meal and impress your family with your culinary skills. Meanwhile, here are some other Korean recipes you must try!