Korean cuisine has taken the world by storm, and we couldn't be happier. We have been introduced to many yummy delicacies! From classic kimchi to spicy rice cakes (Tteok-bokki), from special egg rolls (Gyrean Mari) to savoury pancakes (yachaejeon) - there is a wide variety of treats to feast on. Today, we have another Korean recipe that you need to check out: Mayak Gyeran. Whether you have tried Korean food before or not, you are going to love this dish. Firstly, because it's so easy to make. Secondly, because it is delicious and wholesome. Thirdly, because it's a very different way of enjoying eggs. Intrigued? Find out more below.

What Is Mayak Gyeran?

Mayak Gyeran refers to Korean Marinated Eggs. In this dish, boiled eggs are submerged overnight in a runny marinade made with soy sauce, honey, chillies and sesame seeds. The ingredients of the marinade are simply mixed together - no cooking is involved in this step! Once the eggs absorb the flavours over many hours, they are ready to be savoured. Mayak Gyeran is typically served with steamed rice, after slicing the eggs in half. The remaining marinade can also be poured over the rice. If you're ever in the mood for a curry-like dish, but don't feel like cooking, Mayak Eggs will save the day.

Photo Credit: Istock

Is Mayak Gyeran Healthy?

One of the most interesting things about this dish is that it doesn't need oil. Some recipes do add a little sesame oil, but it is optional. The marinade mostly contains health-boosting ingredients. But the concern lies with the addition of soy sauce, which is high in sodium. If you need to limit your sodium intake, this dish is not a good choice. On the other hand, soy sauce (when free of MSG) has been associated with a few health benefits, but research is not conclusive. Hence, this dish is best enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, in moderation.

How To Make Mayak Eggs At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Korean Marinated Eggs

In a pot, heat water with salt and vinegar. Boil the eggs for around 10 minutes and later place them in cold water for a few minutes. Peel their shells and keep the eggs aside. In a container/ bowl, combine water, soy sauce, honey and roasted sesame seeds. Stir this liquid mixture well.

Then add salt, green chillies, red peppers, garlic cloves and spring onion greens. Mix the ingredients. Place the boiled eggs in the marinade mixture and cover the bowl/ container. Refrigerate it for 8-10 hours) and later relish it with plain rice.

Click here for the full recipe for Mayak Gyeran.





Another Korean egg delicacy we recommend is Gyeran-jjim. This is like a steamed omelette that will surely please you. Find the recipe here.