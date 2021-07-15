If you are someone who has recently turned vegan, chances are that you still have the occasional craving for milk-based desserts and other milky delicacies that are a strict no-no on the diet. But thanks to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, being a vegan does not mean having to give up on your favourite dishes anymore. In fact, the celebrity nutritionist has taken the yummiest of Indian desserts, the rich, creamy malai kulfi and given it a vegan twist. Malai kulfi is traditionally made with one primary ingredient -- full-fat milk. The milk is boiled for hours to obtain a caramelized flavour. It is then elevated with flavours based on the requirement.





However, veganism — in addition to being a form of diet — is a lifestyle that prohibits the usage of animal products including meat, milk and other dairy products. This means that the traditional malai kulfi cannot be consumed on a vegan diet.





To circumvent this issue, Pooja Makhija has used ingredients such as almonds and cashews to emulate the richness and creaminess of milk. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Let's give malai kulfi a vegan twist! No lactose, no sucrose, healthy omega-rich, iron-loaded (courtesy dates) bite-sized happy dessert! Always remember portion control is key!”

As per Pooja Makhija's recipe, the ingredients you need for 20 shot glass-size kulfis are:

Soaked and peeled almonds - 1 cup

Soaked cashews - 1cup

Soaked dates - 1cup

Cardamom powder - 1tbsp

Saffron - 1tsp (optional)

Water – 2 cups

You can prepare the kulfi by following these steps:

Take the soaked and peeled almonds, soaked cashews, dates and cardamom powder and blend it with water. You can also add the water used to soak the dates to add richness to the blend. Once you blend the ingredients, freeze the mixture for four hours. Blend this frozen mix once more after removing it from the freezer. Next, line the shot glasses with pistachios and rose petals. Layer the blended kulfi mixture over this and add another layer of pistachios. Cover this with another layer of kulfi and add rose petals on top. Your dessert is ready.

You can watch the video here.

Previously, Pooja Makhija had also shared another vegan recipe that is perfect for erstwhile non-vegetarians who have joined the vegan bandwagon. In her Reels, Pooja shared a recipe to make “bacon” using banana peels. Sharing the recipe, she wrote, “Well, the vegan world has plant replacements for all our favourite foods!”





In the clip, she explained that in addition to being edible, banana peel is highly nutritious. It is extremely rich in antioxidants, potassium, fibres and other essential nutrients. “Healthy, good for your heart, super high in fibre. Using the banana peels not only tastes yum but also avoids plant wastes,” she said in the video. You can follow the recipe here.





Tell us what you think of Pooja's vegan recipes in the comments section.