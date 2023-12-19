Paratha is one of the most beloved North Indian breads. It's something that we have all grown up eating and cannot imagine our lives without. Just the thought of biting into a ghee-laden paratha makes us instantly salivate. Doesn't it? For most of us, it's a must-have dish on our breakfast menu. Whether it's the classic aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, or paneer paratha, they all taste equally divine. Another popular variety is moong dal paratha. Now you all must have tried the regular version many times; however, have you tried a Rajasthani moong dal paratha? This unique variety is something that every paratha lover should try. It is packed with flavours, high in protein, and, oh-so crunchy. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

What Is Rajasthani Moong Dal Paratha?

Moong dal paratha is quite a popular variety of paratha. But this Rajasthani version of it is unlike the regular one. In this, soaked moong dal is kneaded as is with the dough. This gives the paratha a unique texture, making it super crispy. You can feel the crunchiness of the moong dal in every bite. The dough also consists of fennel and nigella seeds, which further impart a distinct flavour to the paratha. Hing, too, adds a nice flavour to it. While this paratha is crispy as is, you can even add some sev or bhujia to the dough to make it more crispy. Trust us, once you try this paratha, you're going to fall in love with it. It is high in protein and can be prepared for both breakfast and lunch. Top it with makhan (white one preferably), a bowl of yogurt, and a side of achaar to fully savour its taste.

Rajasthani Moong Dal Paratha Recipe | How To Make Rajasthani Moong Dal Paratha

To make Rajasthani moong dal paratha, start by washing the moong dal nicely, and then soak it in water for a few hours. Once done, strain excess water from it and transfer it to a bowl along with flour, red chilli powder, fennel seeds, nigella seeds, haldi, hing, and coriander leaves. Now gradually add water to combine everything together and form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes. Brush some ghee over it and knead again. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and flatten them out using a rolling pin. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and place the paratha over it. Allow it to cook on one side, and then flip and cook on the other. Brush with ghee and serve hot with your favourite achaar.

For the complete recipe for Rajasthani moong dal paratha, click here.





Try making this delicious paratha soon and let us know how you like it. For more such interesting paratha recipes, click here.