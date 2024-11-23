If you're a big-time foodie like us, going for a drive is incomplete without grabbing something delicious to eat. It doesn't matter whether you're hungry or not; eating food in the car is simply fun! No, we're not talking about eating while driving, but the common practice of grabbing fast food via a drive-thru, eating homecooked food from a tiffin packed for a road trip, or parking your car near a roadside shop for a quick, hot, and fresh snack.





Have you ever felt that some foods somehow taste a whole lot better when you eat them in a car instead of at home or a restaurant? Why is that? Well, one reason could be that you get to enjoy hot and fresh food minutes after placing your order. The car also works as a great location, giving you a refreshing new view that you can change every time. It works perfectly in all seasons-summer, winter, or monsoon. What's more, you get to enjoy yummy food with your close friends or family members, without any distractions like TV, constant chores, or an impending pile of dishes.

Check Out 7 Tasty Foods That Taste Even Better In A Car:

1. Chicken Snacks

Photo: iStock



Those who enjoy chicken may relate to the fact that their favourite tandoori or fried snacks-chicken tikka, fried chicken, nuggets, kebabs, chops, etc.-taste even more delicious when eaten in a car. Pair these with fresh green chutney and some raw onion slices, and you have the best meal right in your lap.

2. Momos

Steamed, fried, or tandoori, no matter what your favourite momos are, they always taste better in the car compared to ordering in at home. Packing momos in containers for home delivery often makes them soggy. Put on your favourite music and enjoy lip-smacking momos straight from the momos shop and back in your car.

3. Burgers

Photo: iStock

Drive-thrus are exciting in their own special way. You get to simply pick your order and eat it in your car, without the need to step out. Grabbing some burgers from a McDonald's drive-thru, along with fries and coke, has been a popular trend across the globe for years.

4. Fried Aloo and Soft Poori

Eating a homecooked meal from a tiffin while travelling has its special charm. One popular dish many people like to carry is fried masala aloo with lots of puris. You can simply place some aloo pieces on the puri, roll it up, and enjoy the delicious combo while basking in a wonderful view from your car window.





5. Paranthas

Another handy and delicious dish people often pack for the road is paratha. Parathas are easy to eat and remain fresh for long. Whether stuffed with boiled potatoes or paneer and masala, soft parathas with some aam ka achaar make everyone forget those packaged foods.

6. Desi Chinese Dishes

Photo: iStock

We all know of a "Chinese Food Van" around our neighbourhood, serving hot and spicy Indo-Chinese dishes such as chilly potatoes, chowmein, spring rolls, chilly chicken, and different flavours of hot soups. Many people park their cars around the van-turned-shop and have the food delivered straight to their car.

7. Ice Cream

This list is incomplete without a people-favorite dessert: ice cream. Many people often go for that "ice cream drive," catching some fresh air and grabbing an ice cream cup or cone for a sweet and happy end to their day.





Are there any more foods you think taste better in a car? Share them with us in the comments section.