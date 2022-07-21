After suffering from the severe summer heatwaves, we all look forward to enjoying the monsoon season. And now the season has finally arrived, we look for the reasons to indulge in our favourite snacks with a piping hot cup of 'kadak chai' while enjoying the beautiful weather. Apart from this, there's one thing which we should never take for granted and that is our health. Monsoon season can really take a toll on your health, especially hampering immunity. So, it is mandatory to consume food that can make your immune system strong. A strong immune system can protect you from many unwanted diseases. Having said that, here we bring you a list of fruits that you must add to your diet to cope up with monsoon effects. Take a look.





Here're 5 Immunity-Boosting Fruits You Must Eat:

Jamun

According to the USDA data, jamun consists of 1.41 mg iron, 15 mg of calcium and 18 mg of vitamin C. Besides, this seasonal delight is also rich in antioxidants that help boost immunity and formulate collagen resulting in glowing skin. For more benefits of jamun and healthy recipes, click here.

Apples

You must have heard the very popular saying ''an apple a day keeps the doctor away'. Well, that's true! Apples are rich in Vitamin C and flavonoids called quercetin that help in improving the immunity, keeping any ailment at bay. To know more benefits of apples, click here.

Pomegranate

This fruit is known for its juicy pearls and extraordinary taste. Besides, it is loaded with antioxidants that help improve gut-health and immune system as well. These are some factors that can also help you in losing some extra kilos. According to Celebrity nutritionist and life coach Luke Coutinho, pomegranate might help you detox better than green tea. You can read the complete detailed study, click here.

Banana

Bananas are high in Vitamin B6 that helps in keeping the immune system function properly. You can use this fruit as a base to prepare delicious smoothies and shakes. For more banana benefits, click here.

Pears

Besides plenty of fibre and potassium, pears are rich in Vitamin C and also contain anti-inflammatory flavonoids in their peels-so make sure you consume the skin for the super nutrient boost. Click here.

Photo Credit: iStock

So, what are you waiting for? Stock up these seasonal treats and add them to the diet now.



