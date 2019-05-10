Mother's Day 2019: Superfoods For Supermoms!

India has always been considered a superpower when it comes to superfoods. As the name suggests, 'superfoods' are basically nutrient-rich foods, which grow naturally. They are rich in micronutrients and every component of them can be used to serve different wellness purposes. Superfoods are a strong source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants among other nutrients, and can cure many health ailments. In fact, a number of superfoods that have always been on the plates of Indians have recently begun to take the world by storm for their enormous benefits; so much so that people across the globe are beginning to include many of them in their diet in one form or the other.





This mother's day, help your mom stay fit by ensuring that she includes these superfoods in her diet that will help energise her routine and give her the right nutrition to stay fit.





A healthy mother is the foundation of a healthy family. Choose nutrient-packed superfoods that can help her stay healthy and balance the multiple roles she plays on a daily basis.

Read on and include these superfoods for your supermom's diet regime -







Coconut

Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil helps the digestion process and boosts energy levels. It contains 92% of saturated fats, out of which, almost 48% come from lauric acid and 7% from capric acid, which are medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut oil has been known to be one of the richest sources of these Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs), which are known for their immense health benefits including improving digestion. Cold pressed virgin coconut oil can be used for salad dressings or stir frying. It is beneficial in reducing visceral fat (waist circumference) as well.











Buckwheat

Buckwheat, despite what its name suggests, is not a cereal or a wheat product. It is actually a fruit seed that comes from the buckwheat plant, also commonly called the beech wheat plant, and is related to rhubarb. Buckwheat is a nutrient-rich, gluten-free plant source, which may boost heart health, reduce blood pressure, aid weight loss, and help manage diabetes. It can also help improve digestion and strengthen the immune system. Its impressive range of proteins, minerals, and antioxidants helps in skin and hair health, reduces risk of gallstones, provides protection from asthma attacks, and relief from constipation





Quinoa

Believed to be 'the mother of all grains', this superfood is gluten-free and a complete protein. Quinoa contains twice as much fibre as other grains and helps cut down the risk of hypertension, heart disease and diabetes. It is a source of copper, iron, magnesium and phosphorus, and is a good source of manganese, which helps manage pre-menstrual syndrome. It is a very versatile grain, which can be substituted for rice. Include quinoa as part of your breakfast - poha, upma or even porridge to make your power breakfast!





Green Coffee

Green coffee beans are the unroasted beans, which preserve Chlorogenic acid (CGA), lost to a great extent during the roasting of coffee beans. Chlorogenic acid aids in weight loss and helps reduce body fat (adiposity) by modifying obesity-related hormones and upregulating fatty acid breakdown in the liver as well as decreasing fatty acid and cholesterol synthesis. It also reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, thus lowering blood sugar and insulin spikes - lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes.





Moringa

Moringa oleifera, also known as drumstick tree, is now considered a superfood because of its various health benefits it has to offer. The dried powder from the leaves has the most nutritional benefits to offer. If you are looking for a food that boosts immunity, reduces inflammation and provides antimicrobial effects, then your search ends at Moringa.





Moringa leaves contain a type of acid called chlorogenic acid, which has shown to control blood glucose levels. The powder obtained from Moringa leaf extracts is also beneficial in the upkeep of your heart health, especially when it comes to controlling the levels of blood cholesterol, blood pressure and prevention of formation of plaques in the artery. In fact, daily supplementation of Moringa leaves can reverse the formation of fatty liver and therefore, helps reduce visceral fat. 100 g of Moringa leaves has 314 mg of calcium and calcium is important to strengthen your bones.





The easiest way to get all these health benefits from Moringa is to sip on a cup of Mor)inga tea, which is now easily available in supermarkets and online marketplaces. The other ways of using Moringa are to either make it into a soup or a vegetable dish.





Amaranth Seeds (Rajgira)

Usually eaten in India during fasting, amaranth is gluten-free, making it a fantastic food to be included in a gluten-free diet. It is also a good source of protein, hence a boon to vegetarians/vegans who struggle to meet their protein requirement.





Packed with higher amount of calcium as compared to milk, this superfood helps with the much needed calcium quantity in women and prevents osteoporosis later in life.





It is a rich source of lysine - an essential amino acid - which helps strengthen hair follicles, prevents premature greying and hair loss. You can have it as porridge or a chapati or just consume it with milk as part of your regular diet.





Make note of all these superfoods and encourage your mother to include them in her daily diet. Gift her the joy of good health this Mother's Day and make her feel special.











About The Author: Sheryl Salis is a renowned dietitian and certified diabetes educator.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.









