5 Best Protein Recipes | Easy Protein Recipes

Best Protein Recipes: If you are reading this, you must be aware how important protein is for our body. Protein is a macro-nutrient that our body needs to build and repair tissues besides making important enzymes and hormones. It forms an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet, as per the National Institute of Nutrition in India. To provide enough protein with all the essential amino acids, we must have a diet rich in protein, as some of the amino acids can be produced by the body but some need to be derived through a balanced diet.





You might think of a protein rich diet to be boring and bland and let's be honest, high-protein diet doesn't sound that appealing either. Cooking a chicken breast or simple lentils every other day can soon get pretty monotonous. But have you ever heard or thought of making protein-rich biryani or pancakes? Interesting much? There are endless options that one can try to make their dishes protein-dense and delicious! Oats, chicken, quinoa and eggs are some of the best protein-rich foods that are easily available and can be used to cook interesting protein-rich dishes every day.

Here We Have Listed 5 Interesting Protein-Rich Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home And Ensure A Healthy, Fulfilling Diet:

A perfect balance of health and taste, this porridge recipe is packed with protein-rich foods like oats and chicken. Other than protein content, oats are also brimming with various other health-benefitting properties like essential vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and fibre - all of which are crucial for healthy body. When cooked with chicken, spices and herbs, this protein-rich porridge recipe gives you a complete healthy meal.





The perfect blend of health and taste.

Another oats recipe that comes packed with high protein content. These savoury pancakes -made using soya flour, soaked and ground oats along with chillies, ginger-garlic paste and coriander - can easily replace your regular sweet pancakes for breakfast.





These soya pancakes are best to start your day with a healthy breakfast.

Are you a biryani fan? If yes, then chicken quinoa biryani is a must-try for you. As the name suggests, chicken quinoa biryani has quinoa instead of rice in it, making it a healthier and nutrient-dense version of your regular chicken (rice) biryani. Quinoa is not only rich in protein but is also gluten-free and one of the few plant foods with all the nine essential amino acids present in it. Moreover, the whole grain is also rich in fibre, iron, vitamin and calcium. This biryani recipe is a perfect way of eating healthy and papering your taste buds at the same time.





Besides being protein-rich, this biryani recipe is packed with fibre.

A popular breakfast recipe, quinoa with vegetables is and salt is one of the healthiest meals to go for, especially if you are watching your weight. Rich in protein and fibre, quinoa keeps you satiated for long and keep your hunger pangs at bay.





This quinoa recipe is the perfect high protein recipe to include in your diet.

We all know that eggs are high in protein and are supremely versatile, meaning you can make a variety of dishes with eggs or add them to your other regular dishes. Here is an interesting egg curry recipe that will surely tantalise your taste buds. Pair this with rice or chapati for a whole, delicious meal.





A flavourful egg curry recipe that balances the taste and nutrition in equal measures.

While the options are endless, these protein recipes are sure to make you explore more!







