Hyderabadi cuisine is all about culture and culinary traditions that find their roots in the Nizami era or beyond. Hyderabadi biryani, haleem, paya shorba, and more - there's no dearth of dishes, each offering a new experience to the diners. One such dish is khagina, a hearty egg dish that stands out as a beloved comfort food. While this dish is not new to the Hyderabadis, it has recently gained national popularity when actress Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her fondness for the dish during an interview. Describing it as a "bomb" dish, the actor spoke in detail about its bold and aromatic flavours. In this article, we will take you through the rich history of khagina and share a foolproof recipe to replicate at home.





Where Does Khagina Find Its Origin?

As per food experts, the word khagina finds its roots in the Persian word 'khag', meaning eggs. In Persian cuisine, it is a sweet-flavoured omelette, infused with the flavours of cardamom. Over the years, like many other recipes, khagina too travelled to countries and transformed. In Hyderabad, it embraced the local flavours and cooking style and turned into a spicy savoury dish, which is widely enjoyed for breakfast.

Are Khagina And Shakshuka The Same?

A typical Hyderabadi khagina is made with eggs, poached in a bed of sauteed onions, tomatoes, green chillies and some basic spices. It is usually enjoyed with rotis and parathas.





If the khagina preparation reminds you of African Shakshuka, then you have got it right. Rightly referred to as distant cousins, both dishes have eggs poached on a tangy, spicy bed of sauce. However, the combination of spices differs between the two. While khagina has hot and bold spices, shakshuka has an earthy note to it, with the inclusion of cumin and paprika. Here's shakshuka recipe for you to try.





How To Make Hyderabadi Khagina:

Here we got you a quick recipe by content creator Shashi Jaiswal, who replicated the dish as described by actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Let's take you through.





Step 1. Cut an onion or two into thin slices.





Step 2. Heat oil in a pan and add a spoonful of ginger-garlic paste.





Step 3. Add the onions, slit chillies and sauté until the egg turns pinkish.





Step 4. Break 3-4 eggs on the bed of sauteed onions.





Step 5. Add ellipaya karam (chutney made with garlic, red chilli and salt) on top.





Slide 6. Cover the lid and cook for some time.





And you have the delicious khagina, ready to be relished. While this recipe doesn't include tomato, you can add it to make the bed saucy and yet more flavourful. Click here for the detailed recipe.





