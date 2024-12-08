Whether it's crispy, fried, or curried, Nadru – or lotus stem – is one vegetable that can be enjoyed in many ways. It has a crunchy texture and tastes somewhat sweet and juicy, making it super versatile in the culinary world. This vegetable is a hit in Kashmiri cuisine, with Nadru Yakhni being served on major occasions. While Nadru Yakhni has its own charm, why not give it a unique twist with simple ingredients from your pantry? Here, we bring you a delicious curry recipe featuring the flavors and goodness of lotus stem – Nadru Kofta! This recipe is simple, spicy, and so versatile that you can make it every day for your lunch meals without getting bored. Want to know how to make it? Let's take a look at what's required to prepare Nadru Kofta at home.





What Is Nadru Kofta?

Nadru Kofta is a delightful twist on Kashmir's classic dish, Nadru Yakhni. This dish is perfect for when you're craving a kofta curry with a healthy twist. The best part? It's made with simple pantry ingredients and can be prepared in no time. It's a great way to incorporate Nadru's goodness into your routine while also taking a break from regular curries. Pair it with hot rotis and rice, and you're all set to dig in!

Is Nadru Kofta Healthy?

Absolutely! Nadru Kofta is incredibly healthy. Here's why:

1. Digestive Benefits

The flesh of lotus root is rich in dietary fiber, which helps maintain smooth and regular bowel movements. Nadru can reduce constipation while optimizing nutrient absorption through digestive and gastric juice secretion.

2. Reduces Risk of Anemia

Nadru is loaded with iron and copper, essential for red blood cell production. These nutrients help reduce the risk of anemia and improve blood circulation.

3. Regulates Blood Pressure

With significant levels of potassium, Nadru helps maintain fluid balance in the body. It relaxes blood vessels and reduces strain on the cardiovascular system.

4. Provides Mental Clarity

Lotus stem contains pyridoxine, a component of the vitamin B complex. It helps control irritability, headaches, and stress levels in the body.

How to Make Nadru Kofta | Nadru Kofta Recipe

Making Nadru Kofta is straightforward. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator @princebchef. Here's how to make it:

1. Prepare Kofta Balls

Grate the potato and Nadru stem together. Add chopped green chilies, coriander leaves, salt, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin powder, and besan. Mix well and shape the mixture into small balls.

2. Fry the Balls

Heat oil in a wok. Gently add the kofta balls and fry them until golden brown. Fry on medium heat to achieve the perfect crunch and color. Set aside.

3. Prepare the Gravy

In a pan, heat some desi ghee. Add whole spices like cumin, chili, and bay leaf. Once aromatic, add saunf powder, garam masala, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Stir well, then add fresh curd. Follow with water to adjust consistency.

4. Assemble

Add the fried kofta balls to the gravy and cook for 5-6 minutes to let them soak up the flavors. Garnish with chilli oil and serve!

Can You Make Nadru Kofta Healthier?

Yes, you can! Instead of deep-frying the balls, use an air fryer to bake them. This method retains the flavors of the vegetable and spices without the guilt of excess oil. You can also add cashew paste to the gravy for creaminess, eliminating the need for heavy cream.

What's your favorite way to eat Nadru? Let us know in the comments below!