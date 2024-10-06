Kuttu or buckwheat is a popular ingredient used in cooking while making meals for Navratri fasting. Buckwheat is not a cereal. Instead, it is harvested from a flowering plant related to rhubarb. Since it does not belong to the family of wheat, it is gluten-free and can be easily consumed by those with gluten allergies. Buckwheat can be processed into flour, which can be eaten as a wheat replacement while observing Navratri fasting. According to nutritionist Dr Nicheta Bhatia, PhD Nutritionist and Guest Lecturer, at University of Delhi, buckwheat is a very good source of fibre and complex carbohydrates. It has antioxidant properties and helps in reducing blood sugar levels and cholesterol.





While buckwheat is packed with multiple health benefits, every year we hear about people falling sick and even getting hospitalised after consuming food prepared using kuttu ka atta. Why? The reason is not buckwheat, but the use of contaminated buckwheat flour. Therefore, it is essential to buy good-quality buckwheat flour for healthy Navratri fasting.

How To Check Purity Of Kuttu Ka Atta:

Here are some simple and important pointers to note before purchasing buckwheat flour, as shared by Dr Nicheta Bhatia:

1. Read The Label

While buying kuttu atta, its purity can be checked by looking for labels that indicate the flour is made from 100% buckwheat and is free of additives, preservatives, and artificial colours.

2. DIY Test

The purity of flour can also be tested by adding a spoonful of flour to a glass of water. If the flour is adulterated, other substances will float to the top while the flour sinks to the bottom.

3. Proper Packaging

Kuttu atta can become toxic if it comes into contact with air, so it's best to buy properly packaged flour and store it in an airtight container at home.

Kuttu Recipes For Navratri 2024:

Now that you know how to identify pure kuttu ka atta, here are some delicious vrat-friendly recipes for you:

1. Kuttu Ka Dosa

If you are a dosa fan, this Navratri, enjoy a crisp dosa made of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) with a potato filling. Don't forget to serve it with mint and coconut chutney. Here is the full recipe.

2. Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu ki puri has buckwheat flour mixed with potatoes and rock salt and deep-fried till crisp. Click here for the recipe. These crispy and tasty puris are best served with aloo rasedar and curd.

3. Kuttu Paratha

Kuttu is mixed with singhara (water chestnut) flour and mashed arbi (colocasia) to make these crisp paranthas. This recipe is a must-have during Navratri festivities. Click here for the full recipe.





Enjoy tasty vrat recipes prepared with safe and healthy ingredients for a joyful and blissful Navratri 2024. Happy Navratri!