Are you all set to celebrate Onam 2024? We don't have to remind you of indulging in the extravagant Sadya - a grand feat with as many as 26 (or even more) South Indian dishes. The sumptuous feast comprising a wide array of vegetarian dishes is enjoyed with much love in Kerala. This elaborate meal served on a banana leaf, is a vibrant array of flavours, colours, and textures, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of the region. Among the numerous dishes that make up the Sadya, pachadi, a type of chutney or relish, holds a special place. With their unique flavours and textures, pachadis add a delightful dimension to the Sadya experience.





What is Pachadi?

Pachadi is a South Indian condiment, often served as a side dish during special occasions like Onam Sadya. Pachadis are typically made with a base of yoghurt, coconut, or tamarind, and are seasoned with a variety of spices, herbs, and vegetables. The consistency can vary from chunky to smooth. They can be sweet, sour, spicy, or a combination of all three. The versatility of pachadis allows them to complement the other dishes in the Sadya, creating a delicious and satisfying meal. It complements other Sadya dishes and is integral to the festive experience.

Are you planning to make your own Sadya this Onam? You cannot miss the pachadis. And to your delight, you can choose from a variety of pachadi flavours. Here we have listed some of the most popular pachadi recipes, perfect for Onam Sadya.

Here Are 7 Pachadi Recipes For Onam Sadya 2024:

1. Pineapple Pachadi

Pineapple Pachadi is a vibrant, tropical chutney that combines the tangy sweetness of pineapple with a rich spice blend. The pineapple chunks give it a chunky texture, and the natural sweetness is beautifully balanced by a hint of sourness. Typically seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves, this pachadi can be adjusted to taste by varying the number of green chillies. Its lively flavour profile makes it a refreshing complement to the other rich and varied dishes of the Sadya. Click here for the recipe.

2. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a traditional chutney that's particularly popular during the Ugadi festival but is equally cherished during Onam Sadya. This pachadi brings together an interesting mix of flavours: the tang of tamarind, the sourness of raw mango, the bitterness of neem leaves, and the sweetness of jaggery. Each ingredient symbolizes different aspects of life, making it not just a treat for the taste buds but also a meaningful dish. Click here for the recipe.

3. Tomato Pachadi

Tomato Pachadi is a tangy and flavorful side dish that utilizes ripe tomatoes as its primary ingredient. This pachadi features a blend of spices that accentuate the tomatoes' natural acidity and sweetness. Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and sometimes a touch of fenugreek, this pachadi adds a zesty and aromatic burst to the Sadya. Click here for the recipe.

4. Allam Pachadi

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Allam Pachadi is a spicy, ginger-based chutney that adds a fiery kick to the Sadya. Made primarily with fresh ginger, this pachadi is often spiced with green chillies and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Its sharp, piquant flavour complements rice and other savoury dishes, making it a versatile addition to the feast. The robust flavour of ginger is the star. Click here for the recipe.

5. Beerkaya Pachadi

Beerkaya Pachadi, or ridge gourd chutney, is a staple in Andhra cuisine and offers a nutritious addition to the Onam Sadya. Made from ridge gourd, which is known for its subtle flavour and health benefits, this pachadi is seasoned with a blend of spices and sometimes tempered with garlic. The resulting dish is light, mildly spiced, and pairs well with both rice and rotis. Click here for the recipe.

6. Mango Pachadi

Mango Pachadi is a delightful condiment featuring raw mangoes and jaggery. The raw mango provides a tangy flavour, while the jaggery adds a subtle sweetness that balances the tartness. The pachadi is tempered with red chillies and mustard seeds, giving it a nuanced flavour profile. This pachadi not only enhances the festive spread with its vibrant colour but also offers a pleasant contrast to the other rich and savoury dishes of the Sadya. Click here for the recipe.

7. Andhra Gongura Pachadi

Andhra Gongura Pachadi, made from sorrel leaves (gongura), is a versatile condiment that can double as a pickle or chutney. The sour and tangy flavor of the sorrel leaves is complemented by a blend of spices and sometimes combined with chana dal and urad dal for added texture and richness. This pachadi is a crowd-pleaser, known for its distinct taste and bold flavours. Click here for the recipe.



Try any (or all) of these pachadi recipes and enjoy a wholesome Onam Sadya 2024!

