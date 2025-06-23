While we usually love the magic of home-cooked food, let us be real - no one is sprinting to the stove when it is 38 degrees and climbing. Sure, ice creams and cold drinks are fun, but you cannot live off them. At some point, your body is going to ask for a proper meal. Something warm. Something familiar. Something that does not melt. Now, some days you may feel motivated enough to cook early or crank up the AC and power through. But on others? Even peeling garlic feels like an extreme sport. That is where ordering in makes sense.





So, if you are working from home, running on low energy, or just not in the mood to wrestle with a pressure cooker, these ready-made thalis have you covered. Cook when you can. Order when you need to. No pressure - just good food.

1. North Indian Thali

You can never go wrong with a classic North Indian thali. Usually packed with all the familiar favourites, this combo meal ticks every comfort food box. Expect a soft roti or naan, jeera rice or plain rice, creamy dal makhani, rich shahi paneer, a bit of salad and raita, and a plump gulab jamun to end on a sweet note.

This is the kind of North Indian combo that works for both a quick weekday lunch and a cosy weekend dinner.

2. Chicken Biryani Thali

If you are the kind of person who thinks about biryani at least once a day, this one is for you. Many popular restaurants now offer a chicken biryani thali that is both indulgent and satisfying.





Most versions include a generous portion of biryani, spicy chicken gravy, butter chicken, naan, salad, raita and a small dessert. It is the perfect way to get your biryani fix without lifting a finger - except to tap 'order now'.

3. Indo-Chinese Thali

For those who lean more towards spicy sauces and street-style crunch, an Indo-Chinese thali is just the thing. You will often find a tempting mix of chowmein, Manchurian balls, chilli potatoes, fried rice and chilli paneer - all neatly boxed into one meal.





Delivered fresh and hot, this thali brings the energy of your favourite roadside Chinese stall straight to your sofa. A great option when you cannot decide between noodles or rice - this gives you both.

4. Vrat Wali Thali

During festivals or fasting days, cooking satvik meals can feel like another layer of work. That is where the vrat wali thali comes in. Perfect for Navratri or any fasting day, this thali includes sabudana kheer, kuttu ki puri, aloo sabzi, paneer sabzi (without onion and garlic), petha sabzi and samak chawal.





It is ideal for those who want to follow their fasting rituals without spending hours in the kitchen. You can order this fasting thali online and stay full, energised and headache-free.

5. Bahubali (Extra Large) Thali

Feeling ambitious? Or just really hungry? Say hello to the Bahubali thali - the king-size, everything-included thali meant to be shared (unless you are ready for a food coma).





From several types of dal and sabzi to multiple varieties of rotis, rice, snacks, sweets and even beverages - this thali is a buffet on a single plate. Ideal for weekend indulgence or celebrating a lazy Sunday the right way. Just do not attempt it solo. We warned you.





Whether you are looking for a comforting dal-chawal combo or a full-blown royal spread, these best thalis to order online that deliver on both flavour and convenience.





Which one are you ordering first? Tell us in the comments below - and yes, sharing is optional.