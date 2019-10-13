Protein Diet: Use Leftover Egg Omelette To Make This Protein-Rich Dish For Lunch Or Dinner

Omelette curry is a delicious high-protein meal

Highlights Use leftover omelettes from breakfast to make this delicious curry.

Due to the presence of eggs, this meal is high in proteins.

Here is an easy recipe to make omelettes in a tangy tomato curry.

Eggs being a breakfast staple make a regular appearance on our plate. They are readily available, easy-to-cook and super delicious! The ubiquity of eggs can be put down to their versatility. There are endless meals that you can make with this food item- omelettes, egg sandwich, sunny side up – we love eggs in all forms. Not just savoury meals, eggs are also widely used to make sweet dishes, cakes most of all. While eggs are a popular breakfast food, we hardly see them for the rest of the meals of the day. But, egg lovers won't mind seeing eggs on their plate, be it any time of the day. If you are also one of those, then here is an exciting, unique egg dish that you can have for lunch or dinner; and no, it's not boiled egg curry.





Omelette Egg Curry

This recipe is a fun spin on common egg curry made with boiled eggs; it is omelette curry. Yes, it's omelette in a curry! Making this dish from scratch is super easy. Also, any day, when you toil in the kitchen to make omelettes in the morning but are left with some, don't just toss them away. Use those omelettes to make this delicious curry that you can eat later in the day and enjoy a high-protein meal yet again.





Egg omelette is a good source of proteins

Eggs Nutrition – What Makes It A Healthy Food Item?

We all know that eggs are a great source of protein. Not just that, they are loaded with many vital nutrients. Egg whites provide potassium, magnesium and sodium, and egg yolks are rich in vitamins A, B12, D, E and K, and also omega-3 fats. But, it's basically the high-protein content that makes the delight a favourite of people wanting to lose weight or get a fitter and healthier body.





Omelette Egg Curry Recipe

We provide you with a step-by-step guide on making this delicious omelette curry. Of course, you'll make your regular omelette first or save the one leftover from the breakfast in the morning. Then you cut the omelette into small pieces and dip them in a tangy tomato-based curry with some flavourful spices. Pair this omelette curry with roti, naan, paratha or rice. This dish will also go perfectly with veg or non-veg biryani.





Click here to see the complete recipe of omelette curry.







