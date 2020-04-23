Quarantine Cooking: 5 Quick Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas To Make During Lockdown

Highlights Besan ka cheela is a desi breakfast staple

Let's admit it, there has been a radical shift in our routine ever since the announcement of lockdown. From our sleep schedules to diet plan, everything has gone for a toss. While managing the professional commitments and endless office calls, we are also taking care of a multiple household chores. The question arises, when was the last time you had a wholesome breakfast of your choice? While it is a good thing that you are in home and you can always grab something eat each time you are hungry, but it is still very important to take time out for breakfast, for breakfast is dubbed as the most important meal of the day. It rejuvenates and refuel you after a long slumber and get you started for the day.





Here Are 5 Quick Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas For Days You Are Short On Time:

1. Easy Bread Poha





Don't have time to soak flattened rice, no problem? Cut up a few bread slices in tiny chunks and toss them in a medley of peas, red chilly powder, peanuts and other select herbs. Your bread poha is ready to be devoured.





2. Masala Cheese Toast

Cheese toast with a twist, this delish toast is sure to satiate and make mornings worth looking forward to.





3. Besan Ka Cheela





Besan cheela or moong dal cheela are two of the most popular breakfast staples in India. Besan is basically a flour made of dried chickpeas, which makes it a good source of protein. Cheela is a desi pancake that takes very little time to prepare; you can top up your besan cheela with tomatoes, onions or paneer to give it a more wholesome makeover.





4. Oatmeal, yogurt and fruit breakfast medley





It is nutty, fruity and all things rich and nutritious. This lip-smacking fare is made with goodness of oats, yogurt, fresh fruits and a tinge of honey- a perfect blend of health and flavours.





5. Upma





Made with goodness of urad dal, rava, tomatoes, curd and a bunch of spices and herbs, this South-Indian recipe has all it takes to be a stellar breakfast. It is super quick to rustle up too, which explains our bias for the same.





