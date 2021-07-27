Indian cuisine is as extensive as its heritage. Every city, state and community have some exclusive dish to offer, which makes Indian cuisine a food paradise in the global culinary world. One such cuisine that contributed to the glory is Sindhi cuisine. When it comes to food, a typical Sindhi household is always brimming with different flavours, textures and spices. Ranging from flavourful curries and bhajiis to humble dal, Sindhi food has surely a lot to offer. And the best part about Sindhi food is the excellent combinations like dal with crispy pakwan, semiya with spicy potato chunks, aloo tikki with kabuli chana curry, et al. One such combination is crispy toast with moong dal, known as Sindhi Dal toast.





Healthy and wholesome, Sindhi dal toast is made with bread slices stuffed with spicy potatoes, drizzled with moong dal and topped with chopped onions, coriander leaves and tangy tamarind chutney and some bhujia to garnish. However, it is not mandatory to use potato filling, you can use any other vegetable for filling- unique to each one's preference. We hear you, slurping! So, without any further ado, let's dig into the recipe of Sindhi dal toast.

How To Make Sindhi Dal Toast l Sindhi Dal Toast Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is take two slices of bread and fill them with spicy mashed potatoes and grill or toast the sandwich until crispy.





Once it gets ready, take it out, place it on a plate and drizzle it with moong dal gravy, add tamarind chutney, mint chutney and sprinkle some coriander leaves, chopped onion and bhujia on top of the toast. Sounds like a delicious sandwich chat! Isn't it?





Please Note:

You can drizzle dal with spicy ghee tadka to enhance the aroma and taste of the recipe.

You can also use leftover dal to save time.

After putting dal on the sandwich, serve it immediately as the bread will get soggy after some time.

Click here for step-by-step detailed recipe of Sindhi Dal toast.





