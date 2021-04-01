Fish curries in south India are always a delight to have. There is a right mix of creamy and tangy in the gravy, in which soft and succulent fish is dipped. South Indian fish curry is often enjoyed in its sour form with the addition of tamarind (imli) or lemon also sometimes. Plus, south Indian spices like curry leaves, mustard leaves and whole red chillies level it up to a whole new level. However, there are many people who don't like their food too tangy or too sour. These are the people who also avoid tomatoes in their food; we bet you know at least one of them.

So here we have a fish curry recipe sans any tanginess from tomatoes or tamarind, but full of our favourite south Indian flavours. Since we are keeping it subtle, the recipe is also very simple. Not too many whole spices, just a few of them along with common spice powders. You'll be amazed to see how flavourful and yummy this dish turns out to be.

I made this fish for my family when they wanted to eat something light and summer-friendly, and they absolutely loved it. It is also a quick fish recipe that doesn't require hours of marination, 20 minutes to half an hour works just fine here.

Fish curry is a popular south Indian dish.

South Indian Fish In White Gravy Recipe:

Do try this unique fish recipe and let us know how you liked it.

