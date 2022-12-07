Winter is here and so is the time to indulge in all things delicious! The gloomy weather and chill in the air could make some of us dull and uneasy. And what better way than indulging in some sinful desserts to lift your spirits. While there's an endless variety of desserts to choose from, there's no harm in going beyond that and trying out some delectable desserts using seasonal fruits. And one such seasonal fruit that is extremely popular during the winter season is strawberry. This vibrant and luscious fruit is loved by people of all age groups because of its sweet and sour taste. Considering this, here we have shortlisted some of our best strawberry desserts that are a must-try during the winter season. Take a look.





Here're 5 Strawberry Desserts You Must Try:

1.Strawberry Crumble (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with this one. Fresh and juicy strawberries are topped with almond flour and brown sugar and baked to perfection. This delightful dessert will provide you comfort on a chilly winter night. Click here for the recipe.





2.Strawberry Chocolate Cake





Who doesn't love a slice of decadent chocolate cake? This one just comes with the added goodness of strawberries! It is super moist and spells indulgence in every bite! Sprinkle some icing sugar on top and enjoy! Click here for the recipe.

3.Strawberry Amaranth Cupcakes





Next up, we bring you a delicious strawberry amaranth cupcake recipe. This sinful cupcake is a winter delight and is loaded with the seasonal goodness of amaranth flour. The luscious buttercream frosting just makes it hard to resist indulging in it. Click here for the recipe.

4.Strawberry Shortcake





Shortcake generally refers to a dessert that has a buttery and crumbly biscuit base. It is piled with juicy strawberries, whipped cream and dusted with icing sugar. You can relish this sweet delight with your evening cup of coffee. Click here for the recipe.

5.Strawberry Jam Shortbread Biscuit





Love biscuits? Then this strawberry jam shortbread biscuit is definitely worth a try! These buttery biscuits are filled with sweet jam and topped with a sugar glaze drizzle. These yummy biscuits will satiate your sweet cravings in no time! Click here for the recipe.











Now that you know how to make these strawberry desserts, try them at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.

