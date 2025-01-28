We've all been there-mornings when the clock feels faster than usual and a proper meal seems impossible. While staples like cheelas or idlis are great, they can feel repetitive. What if there was a wholesome, easy-to-make option to shake things up? Enter Suji Poha Bites! These light, crispy tikkis are not just quick to prepare but also a nutritious choice for breakfast or snacks. Whether you're juggling work calls or packing lunchboxes, this recipe ticks all the boxes. Let's dive into how to whip these up in no time!





Are Suji Poha Bites Healthy?

Absolutely! Suji poha bites are a brilliant combination of taste and nutrition. Made with poha and suji, they're high in fibre, easy to digest, and give you a much-needed energy boost. Plus, since these tikkis are steamed instead of fried, they keep the calorie count in check while maintaining their deliciousness. Serve them with chutney or curd for a satisfying start to your day or as a guilt-free snack at any time.

Can You Make Suji Poha Bites Ahead of Time?

Yes, meal prepping these bites is a breeze. You can prepare and steam the tikkis the night before and store them in an airtight container in the fridge. When it's time to eat, reheat them with a quick tempering for added flavour. These make an excellent option for busy mornings, mid-day snacks, or even packed lunches. Minimal effort, maximum convenience - it's a win-win!

Suji Poha Bites Recipe: How To Make Suji Poha Bites

This simple recipe, shared by digital creator @myflavourfuljourney, shows you how to prepare these bite-sized delights.

1. Prepare the Mixture

Rinse one cup of poha thoroughly and drain the water. Add suji and curd, mixing well until combined. Let the mixture rest for 15-20 minutes before giving it another stir.

2. Shape the Tikkis

To the rested mixture, add salt, black sesame seeds, and chopped coriander leaves. Form small tikkis and steam them in a steamer for about 10 minutes on medium heat.

3. Temper and Serve

Heat some oil in a kadhai. Add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chillies, allowing them to splutter. Toss in the steamed tikkis, sprinkle sambhar masala, and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video here:

Will you give this quick and healthy recipe a go? Share your thoughts in the comments below!