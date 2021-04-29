If you are a fan of hummus, by all means, go ahead and whip up some. However, if you are keen to branch out a bit, you'll find thousands of other dips out there, which you can pair with anything from veggies to flatbreads, tortilla chips to fries. Once you have blitzed or mashed something into a rough paste or puree, instead of spreading it out on a platter to serve as a dip, have you ever tried to make it a light meal on its own? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija offered a few tips on Instagram to make the perfect dip. Her tips surely would come in handy, especially at a time when you're barely allowed out of your home and have to mix things up with whatever is available in your pantry. Take a look at the full recipe:

In the short clip, Makhija is seen making Baba Ganoush - it's similar to hummus, but instead of chickpeas, grilled or roasted eggplant is used. She starts off by roasting an eggplant. She then places it in a container and covers it, allowing the steam to loosen the skin so that it can be peeled easily. Once peeled, she cuts the eggplant and smashes it into a smooth puree. Toi the puree, she adds finely chopped onion, garlic, lime, salt, pepper, and hung curd and mixes it. To the paste that's formed, she sprinkles a bit of sumac, adds jalapenos, and it's ready to be eaten.

Stating that she loves "simple, health dips which are the best way to sail through peak hunger times", Makhija tells her followers that they could "enjoy them with carrot cucumber sticks or healthy crackers or roasted pita bread", or "use as a sandwich spread". She ended her post by asking her followers for other ideas to use as dips. "Do tell me in the comments section, so I could try them too," read her caption.

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Shawarma At Home)

Hummus is another popular Lebanese dip.

A few days ago, she had shared the recipe of a green gram hummus on her Instagram handle. Makhija's unique take on this Mediterranean staple was for those who were bored with the usual chickpeas and tahini hummus recipes.

Makhija had also shared the recipe of a vegan and sugar-free ice-cream. It was an easy recipe, and anyone can make it at home in a jiffy. To prepare the yummy goodness, she had used coconut milk, cashew, dates, vanilla extract, powdered peanut butter, coconut oil, and dark chocolate.

Earlier, last month, she had shared the high-protein recipe of an oil-free chana kebab. To make the super healthy chickpea kebab, all that one needed was boiled Kabuli chana, tahini, and atta.Well, we can't get over the healthy recipes shared by Makhija time and again. Try these at home and tell us what you think about them.