Smokey charred aroma with melt-in-mouth texture - a plate of juicy, succulent kebab is an instant hit among all. In India, we get an extensive variety of kebabs catering to every palate across ages. Be it a soft and crunchy veg kebab or juicy meat kebab, these yummy delights easily get us hooked. What if we say, we found a scrumptious kebab recipe that is super healthy and can be made without a drop of oil. Yes, you read it right! Here's chickpea kebab for you that is made with boiled kabuli chana, tahini and atta. This snack is crispy, delicious and easy to make and loads you up with a good amount of protein and fibre.

Health Benefits Of Chickpea (Kabuli Chana):

Ask any fitness enthusiast, chickpea makes a popular choice due to its pool of health benefits. Due to its high-protein, high-fibre content, chickpea helps promote digestion, metabolism and keeps you full for long. This further helps manage weight and shed some extra kilos. Besides it also makes a great plant-based alternative for meat to fulfill your daily protein quota.

It is also loaded with calcium, iron and magnesium that help strengthen bones and promote heart health. Moreover, chickpea is low in calorie and fat and makes a perfect ingredient to add to your daily diet for an overall healthy diet.

Also Read: 7 Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Chickpeas or Chane

The recipe for this quick veg starter is shared by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a recipe video post of chana kebab (chickpea fritter) and wrote alongside, "High protein vegetarian starter - on popular demand. Delicious, crisp, nutritious, protein rich, easy starter - make and store for when needed." Let's take a look at the recipe.

Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares Healthy Recipe Of Gajar Ka Salad - Try Now

High Protein Snacks: How To Make No-Oil Chickpea Fritters | No-Oil Chana kebab Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled chickpeas

2 tbsp whole wheat flour (adjust as per need)

2 tbsp tahini/tahini

1 tsp cumin powder

1/4th tsp paprika powder

1/4th tsp garlic powder

Cilantro, a handful

Salt, to taste

Method:

Add boiled chickpeas, atta, tahini, cumin powder, paprika powder, garlic powder, freshly chopped coriander and salt in a blender and make a paste.

Oil your palm and give shape to the dough as per your wish.

Heat a pan and place the kebabs and toast until both sides get brownish in colour.

Serve hot with some dhania chutney by the side.

Prepare this healthy chickpea fritters today and indulge without any guilt

Watch here the complete video:

Also Read: 7 Best Indian Diet Tips For Summer By Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija