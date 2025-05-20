Lauki (bottle gourd) is one of the most commonly eaten veggies in Indian households. While some are head over heels for it, others despise the idea of having it in their next meal. Are you someone who falls into the latter category? If so, we are here to change your mind. Now, we know that lauki can sometimes taste bland and boring, but imagine if you could relish it in the form of a paratha? Yep, you read that correctly. We recently came across a recipe on social media that makes this possible. Not only does the paratha consist of lauki, but also makhana. Sounds like a win-win, right? The recipe for this unique paratha was shared by the Instagram page @nutrifitnessbydisha.

What Makes Lauki Makhana Paratha A Must-Try?

Lauki and makhana are typically enjoyed on their own. In this recipe, both get a makeover in the form of a delicious paratha. It is a great option for those who struggle to eat lauki in the form of a sabzi, especially kids. Makhana adds a nice crunch to the paratha, making it one-of-a-kind. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, lauki makhana paratha is sure to win your heart.

Is Lauki Makhana Paratha Healthy?

The answer is yes! Lauki and makhana are both rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Lauki is low in calories and fat, making it an excellent ingredient for weight management. Makhana, on the other hand, is rich in micronutrients and antioxidants. Overall, this paratha is quite healthy, but you can minimise the use of ghee to make it healthier.

What To Serve With Lauki Makhana Paratha?

Lauki makhana paratha tastes best when paired with a side of refreshing curd. If it's homemade, that's even better. Not a fan of plain curd? No worries! Feel free to add some boondi or sugar to it. Don't forget to top the paratha with a dollop of butter and an achaar of your choice.

How To Make Lauki Makhana Paratha | Paratha Recipes

To make lauki makhana paratha at home, follow these steps:

Start by roasting makhana in a pan. Once done, transfer it to a mixer grinder to form a coarse powder.

Add this to a large bowl along with atta, grated lauki, ginger, coriander leaves, Kashmiri red chilli powder, haldi, salt and ajwain.

Now, add curd and combine everything together to form a smooth dough.

Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out evenly. Spread a generous amount of ghee on top and fold all the edges, creating a square.

Top it with kalonji seeds and roll it out again. Cook on a tawa set on a low-medium flame until crispy. Flip and cook on the other side.

Your lauki makhana paratha is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Will you try this lauki makhana paratha recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!