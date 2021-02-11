Why Vegetable Flours Are Better Than Regular Flour? Health Benefits Of Vegetable Flours (With Recipes)

Highlights Vegetable flours made of Beetroot, Spinach and Green Peas are nutritious

When we are constantly looking for healthier options to replace wheat or rice-dominant diet, chances are we might be looking for something expensive or fancy that is sourced from outside of the country. However, there are a lot of homegrown substitutes available that are regionally produced. One of the best healthy alternatives is vegetable flours that help you get the nutrition your body requires. A few selected vegetable flours made of Beetroot, Broccoli, Spinach and Green Peas offer outstanding health benefits. Beetroot flour is rich in antioxidants, helps in weight loss and also boosts your immune system while Broccoli flour has anti-inflammatory properties and helps manage diabetes. These vegetable flours can be the perfect alternative for any recipe that calls for flour from bread, cupcakes, muffins, pasta, noodles, and so much more. When you use vegetable flours in your meals, you get added benefits that you would not get from using regular flour.





Here are a few lip-smacking recipes made with different vegetable flours that you would love to try making at home.

1. Spinach Kathi Roll

Ingredients:





1 Onion

1 Tomato

1 Bell pepper

1 cup Paneer

1 cup Beans

1-2 tablespoon oil

1 cup Spinach Wheat Flour

Ginger-Garlic paste

Salt (as per taste)

Ajwain

Cumin seeds

Chilli Powder

Coriander Powder

Garam Masala

Chopped Coriander

Spinach Kathi Roll

Method:





Rinse and chop all the veggies Then steam it in a pressure cooker for 10-15 minutes or 2 to 3 whistles on medium flame Then heat 1-2 tablespoon oil in a pan and add 1/4 teaspoon ajwain and 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds. Let them splutter Further, add half chopped onions and saute them till they turn golden brown Add a bit of ginger garlic paste & half cup chopped tomatoes Then add 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, half teaspoon red chilli powder, half teaspoon coriander powder and half teaspoon Garam masala & mix them well After this, add the steamed veggies and further saute for 5 minutes on the medium flame - Do make sure the stuffing is dry Finally, add the cut cubes of paneer & chopped coriander leaves and keep the veg stuffing aside to cool down Kneading Spinach Flour Atta with salt and water, add oil and knead it well until soft and pliable Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes Preparing Rotis from Spinach Wheat Flour Dough and place the roti on tawa and cook it on medium flame After even roasting on both sides, place the mix veg stuffing in the centre of the Spinach Chapatti and sprinkle some chat masala powder on the top

2. Homemade Fettuccine Pasta from Beetroot Flour

Ingredients:





250g Beetroot Flour

2-3 Eggs

3 tbsp Olive Oil

1-2 tsp Table Salt and Pepper

2 tbsp Water

Chopped Garlic

Parsley

Cherry Tomatoes

Parmesan Cheese

Lemon Slice

Fettuccine Pasta from Beetroot Flour





Method:





In a medium-sized bowl, combine 250 g Beet flour & 1-teaspoon table salt In another bowl, mix eggs and olive oil. In the centre of the flour, make a well and pour the beaten egg - oil mix Mix the mixture to make it a stiff dough. If you find the dough is too hard, add 1-2 tbsp water. Note: The pasta dough will not be as soft as bread dough Remove the dough from the bowl on a floured surface and knead it by hand for about 10 minutes Cover your dough with plastic wrap or towel and let it rest for almost 30-45 minutes. Note: The resting phase will allow the gluten to form and it will give your pasta the chew it needs After rest, knead the dough further. To ensure your dough is kneaded properly, stick your knuckle into the dough. The dough should slowly push back. Instead, if your knuckles create an indentation, continue kneading. The dough will be ready only when there will be elasticity Then with the hand roller, make a ball from the dough and roll it to the desired thinness to make a thin chapatti With knife and ruler then cut thin strips of Beetroot dough and your Fettuccine Pasta is ready Preparing the Pasta Sauce For Preparing Pasta Sauce, heat olive oil in a large deep pan over medium flame Add sliced garlic and red pepper to the oil Then season it with salt and pepper and add 1/4 drained pasta water to the sauce, to make it slightly sticky Finishing the Fettuccine Pasta Add the drained pasta, cherry tomatoes and the parsley to the pasta sauce and toss everything well, till the pasta sauce sticks to the pasta Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the pasta and top it with the parmesan cheese. Serve it hot

3. Green Peas Flour Churros With Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:





1-cup water

half cup white sugar

half teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup green peas flour

1-2 eggs

Oil for frying

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Cream

Finely-chopped chocolate

Green Peas Flour Churros





Method:





Making & Frying Churros





In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine water, 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar, salt and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Stir in green peas flour and keep mixing with a spatula until the mixture forms a ball. Few lumps in it are fine

Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl and let it cool for 5 minutes

Add 1-2 eggs to flour mixture and start blending immediately with an electric mixer

Blend until mixture comes together and is smooth. Note, it will separate at first but keep mixing it will come together

Fill the dough into a piping bag

Heat oil for frying and pipe 5- to 6-inch strips of dough into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the oil. Fry churros until they turn golden

Drain these on paper towels

Churros Coating





Whisk together 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish

Roll drained churros in cinnamon and sugar mixture

Steps for Making Chocolate Ganache





Place finely chopped chocolate into a heatproof bowl

Heat cream on the gas until just simmering. If it is boiling, the cream is too hot and could separate or even burn the chocolate. Once you see little simmers around the edges, turn off the heat and immediately pour the warm cream over the chocolate

Let the two sit for a few minutes before stirring

Stir until smooth





