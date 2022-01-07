Have you ever wondered how versatile coconut is?! It gives us rejuvenating coconut water that soothes our soul and cools us down in just no time. And then, you have the crunchy, juicy and extremely versatile coconut meat. Have it as is (as a fruit) or add it to your meal, a spoonful of coconut meat helps infuse nutty aroma and a unique character to your food. You can also squeeze coconut meat to get the milk - coconut milk not only works as a dairy substitute, but is also used to prepare a wide range of recipes. What adds on to the popularity is its availability. You can easily find coconut at any vegetable store or supermarket near you. But breaking open a coconut is not as easy as it seems. Most of the time, we end up wasting half of the water and meat while cracking the outer-shell. Much relatable, right? But fret not; as always, we have your back!





We found a unique and super easy hack that can help you crack open a coconut without any extra effort. All you need to do is keep a skewer handy. Yes, you heard us! Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram to share this kitchen tip and wrote alongside, "Innovative Coconut Hack - Check out this hack it's gonna help you a lot and ease the use of coconuts. Check out now!"





Kitchen Tips: 5 Easy Steps To Crack Open A Coconut, Shared By Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

Step 1. Peel off the dry, excess skin.





Step 2. With a skewer make a hole on the top of the coconut and transfer the water in a glass.





Step 3. Break the coconut into two halves.





Step 4. Put each half on gas stove and smoke the hard outer-shell.





Step 5. Now, easily take out the meat and it's ready for consumption.





Watch the complete post here:





Much easy; isn't it?





Do let us know which recipe you liked the most in the comments section below.