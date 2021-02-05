Watch: Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares A Delicious 5-Minute Egg Frittata Recipe

You can enjoy this fulfilling egg frittata any time of the day

If you are someone who can have eggs for breakfast every day, then we have found the perfect recipe for you. Eggs are man's best friend and there are no two ways about it. An egg or two always comes to rescue whenever you are pressed for time or need something quick to satiate your hunger. Eggs are versatile, easy to handle and makes for a fulfilling meal any time of the day. And what adds on to its credits is a rich nutrient-profile. A storehouse of protein, calcium, iron, vitamin D and several other essential nutrients, an egg helps promote overall health and keeps you full for long. Hence, health experts and nutritionists always recommend eggs for breakfast to give a healthy start to the day.





Boiled eggs and omelette are two of the most popular egg recipes for breakfast. They are quick, easy and ideal for those busy mornings. But we just can't have the same old food every time; variety in the menu is a must to keep up the interest in eggs. Hence, we constantly look for recipes that are quick, easy and wholesome to the core. It seems like celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has just the perfect dish for us - a 5-minute egg frittata. Sounds delicious, right?

Pooja Makhija recently took to her Instagram handle to post a short recipe video on this 5-minute egg frittata recipe. And trust us it is so easy that even a newbie chef can cook it like a pro! Let's find out the quick recipe.





How To Make 5-Minute Egg Frittata | 5-Minute Egg Frittata Recipe:

Step 1. Take 4 egg whites and 1 yolk in a bowl and add salt, pepper, oregano and paprika (chilli flakes) to it and whisk. You can also use other herbs and spices of your choice.





Step 2. Add red and yellow bell peppers (or simple capsicum), spinach, mushroom and onion and mix everything together. Make sure the veggies are finely chopped to enjoy a perfect texture.





Step 3. Transfer it to a baking glass bowl and garnish with tomatoes and basil leaves (if you have).





Step 4. Bake the egg in an oven at 150-degree Celsius for 20 minutes. And a super delicious egg frittata is ready to be relished.





For the ones who do not have an oven at home, here's what you need to do:





Brush some butter/oil on the base of the bowl before transferring the whisked egg to it.

Cover the bowl with aluminium foil.

Now, heat water in a container, place the egg bowl in it and close the lid. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes.

You will get a perfect egg frittata, just like the oven-baked ones.





Find Here The Complete 5-Minute Egg Frittata Recipe Video By Pooja Makhija:

