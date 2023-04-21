Are you ready to celebrate Eid with a grand fiesta? We are sure you are. If you have already decided your menu, chances are sheer khurma would be on it. This Eid-special dessert is so delicious that we just can't say no to it. And this time, it would be even better as we have brought to you a recipe that will give you restaurant-style sheer khurma at home. Yes, this chef-special recipe will help you make the perfect Eid dessert that will impress your family and guests.





Sheer Khurma is a milky vermicelli-based dessert that is usually sweetened with sugar and garnished with nuts. Milk is boiled for a long time to thicken it so that the dessert turns out to be creamy. But this recipe quickens the process by adding condensed milk. Chef Ajay Chopra shared the recipe of sheer khurma on his Instagram page and we saved it right away. The recipe is quite simple and you can easily make it at home just in time for your Eid get-together. Without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.





How To Make Sheer Khurma For Eid I Chef-Special Sheer Khurma Recipe:







To make sheer khurma, first boil milk in a pan. In another pan, heat some ghee, add soaked nuts like pistachios, almonds, cashew nuts, raisins and melon seeds. Stir and saute them well. Then add lots of seviyaan (vermicelli) and pour the hot boiled milk over it. Let it cook for some time. Then add some saffron strands, condensed milk, powdered cardamom and sugar. Mix well, cook for some more time and serve hot. You can also serve it cold by storing it in the refrigerator after it has come down to room temperature. This way, you can also prepare it in advance.





Isn't the recipe simple? Make restaurant-style sheer khurma with this easy recipe. And if you are looking for more festive-special dessert recipes, we have the best ones for you. Click here for Eid-special dessert recipes.

