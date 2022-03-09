One of the most popular street snacks in India is the samosa! This crispy, fried and masaledaar snack is one dish that all Indians enjoy with equal passion. The daily chai time is synonymous with this snack. Every foodie smiles when they have samosa in one hand and chai in the other! It is this food combination that every chai lover swears by. The spicy aloo masala enveloped in a crispy triangular maida covering is what comes to our mind when we think of samosa. This classic samosa is what we all know, but there are many more delicious varieties of this fried snack. Curious? Read on to know more.





While looking for new samosa recipes to try, we found a video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' that teaches not one but six delicious and unique variations of the samosa. Each and every samosa recipe in this video is more delicious than the other, making them the ideal snack to prepare for any festive occasion. In the video, we learn how to make crispy nano samosa, gujiya samosa puff, rose roll up samosa, kurkure masala samosa, khasta samosa and taco samosa.

The crispy nano samosa is a tiny version of the classic aloo samosa. Gujiya puffs are gujiya shaped samosa- a savoury take on the beloved sweet gujiya. Rose roll up samosas has a potato stuffing in the centre and crispy covering on the side, looking like a rose. The kurkure masala samosa has chatpata filling made from a variety of popular namkeens. The khasta samosa has a criss-cross covering with an oval-shaped potato stuffing. And as the name suggests, the taco samosa is an amalgamation of samosa and tacos.











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of 6 Instant Crispy Samosas down below:

















You can serve these samosas with either pudina chutney, imli chutney or tomato ketchup on the side.











Try out these recipes and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.



